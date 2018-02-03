Kalu’s name not on Slok directors’ list  –Witness

Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned further hearing in the trial of a former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and two others over alleged fraud to February 19.

The judge adjourned the matter after the cross-examination of the 8th prosecution witness, Kingsley Ekwem, by Kalu’s lawyer, Chief Gordy Uche (SAN).

Uche cross-examined the witness on a document entitled, ‘Search report in respect of Slok Nigeria Ltd’, dated September 2, 2002, which contained the names of the company’s directors. The search report was signed by D. U. Odu and Associates.

Some of the names read out by the witness as being the directors of the company included; Chief I. K. Ijeoma, Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu and Mr. N. Uzor.

When asked if the name of the 1st defendant (Dr. Kalu) was contained in the list, the witness responded: “I can’t see the name of the 1st defendant in it”.

The witness was cross-examined on the document by the defence lawyer in order to discredit claims by the prosecution that the former Abia governor was still a director at Slok Nigeria Ltd, while occupying the position between 1999 and 2007.

Earlier, the court had overruled the prosecution’s objection to the cross-examination of the witness by Kalu’s lawyer with the document.

In dismissing the objection, the judge noted that Section 214 (2) of the Evidence Act has defined the process of cross-examination. “It appears the 1st defendant’s lawyer is not restrained to carry on with his cross-examination. The objection by the prosecution at this stage of proceedings is premature and is hereby dismissed,” the judge held.