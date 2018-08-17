Kalu’s mutative traducers

Anyone who knows Kalu’s profile should realise that he cannot seek publicity—contrarily, publicists look for him at all costs.

Ebere Wabara

They vituperatively keep mushrooming! For a while, they will recess and another irritant set will restlessly come up in mutative trance and exponential dimensions. Social media and provincial rag-sheets are the yellowish instrumentalities of their unbridled scurrility.

The latest demented clan is a concocted online platform known as “PUOreports.com” and sponsored by the Abia State Government right from the inception of the former lax administration to the currency of surrogacy in Umuahia. The clownish portal is pseudonymously represented by one Moses A. Orji, a fictitious mercenary and media mercantilist hired to criminalise and demonise the former vociferous governor of the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, the political godfather of his unfortunate successor, Theodore Ahamefule Orji, who begat and crassly foisted the present governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, on dehumanised Abians. These illegitimate governmental offspring of Kalu and their agents have remained his irredeemable nemesis and symptomatic of a godchildren genealogy that is unprecedented in Nigeria’s socio-political history. Indeed, Kalu is contending with an unrivalled bunch of amnesic and vicious ingrates who are simply obstreperous!

Let us continue this intervention with the prefatory outburst of the latest hireling: “Of late (sic), Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu (another comma) has been the butt of a sustained, well orchestrated (sic) media attack by Orji Uzor Kalu and his media outfit, The Sun Newspaper. Reading from the front page editorial of the (sic) The Sun of 21st March, 2018 (another comma) captioned ‘As Abia descends into rot’ and juxtaposing it with an earlier publication by the same newspaper in less than a month (27th February) in which the same tabloid praised Dr. Ikpeazu as having done enough to deserve second term, one is left with no option but to concede (sic) to the fact that you cannot retain your colour and remain with the chameleon.”

It is apposite to declare here, with all due respect and sense of responsibility, that our “Ngwa gburugburu” governor is too junior — in all ramifications — for the man who threw up his mentor to expend time and energy “fighting” him, his adopted grandson! That would amount to juvenility of the worst order.

Issuing from the above, it is demonstrative of asininity for any buffoon to affirm that “Dr. Ikpeazu has been the butt of a sustained, well orchestrated media attack by Kalu and his media outfit….” To the best of my knowledge—I stand to be corrected — The Sun titles have not been hostile to the present leadership in Abia State. This is not to say that when there are cogency, absoluteness and inevitability of an editorial to be done on the degeneration in the state, The Sun should turn a blind eye so as not to be accused of adversarial media practice. The professionalism and independence in The Sun from the outset transcend political murkiness and partisanship. It is only bovine-headed persons who believe that Kalu meddles in the day-to-day editorial policies of his newspapering empire. Some of us even accuse Kalu of aloofness in the management of his publications.