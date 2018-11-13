Despite the submissions of the two lawyers, Justice Idris faulted Kalu’s leaving for Germany without court clearance and ordered the revocation of the bail.

Lukman Olabiyi

Counsel to former Abia State Governor Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Mr. S. E. Eleme (SAN), yesterday told Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos reason his client failed to appear before the court to stand trial.

This is coming on the heels of the revocation of bail Kalu is enjoying by Justice Idris.

Kalu, Udeh Jones Udeogu and Slok Nigeria Limited are standing trial before the court over alleged fraud charge slammed on them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Explaining why Kalu was absent in court, Eleme told Justice Idris that the former governor underwent a surgical operation at a German hospital and that he will require between 10 and 12 weeks to fully recover.

He later sought for a long adjournment to enable the former governor complete his medical examination.

Said he: “We have obtained a comprehensive medical report dated 5th November 2018, which

we forwarded to the court. Indeed, we filed it in the registry on 7th November 2018, for it to come through the normal process.

“The first defendant has shown exemplary commitment to his trial over a period of 11 years until his health, over which he has no control, became an issue.

“In the light of the foregoing, we most respectively urge the court to grant an adjournment for a period of time that is adequate to enable the first defendant complete his medical examination.”

Responding to criticisms by EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), over Kalu’s failure to seek the court’s nod before embarking on the trip, Eleme said: “On the 27th of September 2018, the matter was adjourned indefinitely and the case file was returned to the Chief Judge.