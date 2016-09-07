Kalu’s foundation partners Catholic Church on human trafficking, others

Former governor of Abia state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday night, in Abuja, revealed that Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation would soon partner with the Catholic Church, through Caritas Foundation to combat human trafficking, health-related issues, among others.

Kalu, who disclosed this when he hosted Catholic Bishops, Ambassadors, politicians and other top religious and government topshots at his Abuja home, said the planned partnership is part of his own contribution to the society.

“I went to a Mass one morning and they said they needed a home for a reception for people who will be coming for the conference.

“They told me about a month ago. I asked for more time and they obliged. Today, we are here. We are here. My foundation will build a synergy with Charitas on trafficking, health and to give back to the less-privileged in the society. We want to welcome you to our home. Thank you for coming and may God bless you,” said Kalu.

Some top dignitaries at the dinner were Prof. Tony Gozie Anwukah, Minister of State for Education; John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Arch Bishop of Abuja Diocese; Martin Brennan, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the United States of America; Nadav Goren, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Israel; and Sean Hoy, Irish Ambassador to Nigeria.

Others were Denys Gauer, French Ambassador to Nigeria; Bishop Tarsizio Ziyage from Malawi; Cardinal Luiz Antonio Tagle, President of Caritas worldwide, Bishop Lucius Ugorji of Umuahia Diocese and Joao Andre Lima, Ambassador of Brazil to Nigeria.

Cardinal Onaiyekan had, at a Caritas conference on human trafficking within and from Africa held earlier in the day, warned the Federal Government that the current economic challenges facing the country could lead to increase in human trafficking in Nigeria.

He said the federal government would have to do more than just convincing the youths to embrace agriculture in order to reduce the level of poverty in the country.

“It (trafficking) is likely to increase the number of frustrated people who cannot make ends meet.

“You know, by the time you finish university and you are roaming the streets for three, four, five and six years no job and you are becoming 30 or 31 years of age with no future, it is very difficult to sit down quietly.

“Maybe (government) they are telling people to look for other ways of making a living, go to farm but, government would have to do a little bit more to make it possible for young people to go to the farm or to do other things but, to just sit down doing nothing and rotting away is a little bit frustrating.

“That is what I know

“But, as I said, immigration to an unknown destination is not the real answer. People say that it can always be better up there. It is not true. It can be worse over there than what you are facing here.

“At least, here, you have no winter; you can sleep under the bridge. You cannot sleep under the bridge there. You will die of cold,” said Onaiyekan.