Kalu’s daughter weds this month
— 11th December 2017
Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu is in his season of joy as his first daughter, Neya, is set to wed her lover next week in Lagos.
Kalu is set to host families, friends, in-laws and associates as Neya takes Lawrence Iyere as husband.
Our sources revealed that the businessman and politician is set to roll out fully for the event, being the first time he would be giving a child of his out in marriage.
The solemnization of the holy matrimony and reception will hold at the Catholic Church of Assumption, Ikoyi, Lagos and the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki Expressway respectively.
The bride, Neya, holds a master’s degree in human resources from the University of Buckingham, the same school she met her soul mate. She is a staff of Sun Trust Bank Nigeria Limited.
The groom, Lawrence Iyere is a native of Irrua in Edo State. The groom with business interests in oil and gas, real estate is said to be popular in the Lagos business and social circles. He holds a master’s degree too, but in investment and finance from the University of Buckingham.
