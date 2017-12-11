The Sun News
Latest
11th December 2017 - Kalu’s daughter weds this month
11th December 2017 - EFCC recovers over N2b stolen funds in Rivers
11th December 2017 - Lagos begins demolition of structures at Pen Cinema
11th December 2017 - Election of Uche Secondus new dawn – Niger PDP
11th December 2017 - Don’t speak or act for Ogoni, MOSOP warns
11th December 2017 - Ambode presents N1.046tr 2018 budget to Assembly
11th December 2017 - Man bags 10-yrs imprisonment for drug trafficking
11th December 2017 - Zimbabwe signs post-Mugabe $153m Chinese loan
11th December 2017 - Exclusive: China’s Sinopec to sell Nigeria investment
11th December 2017 - Bulgaria asks Russia to overhaul MiG fighter jets
Home / Entertainment / Events / Updates / Kalu’s daughter weds this month

Kalu’s daughter weds this month

— 11th December 2017

 

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu is in his season of joy as his first daughter, Neya, is set to wed her lover next week in Lagos.

Kalu is set to host families, friends, in-laws and associates as Neya takes Lawrence Iyere as husband.

Our sources revealed that the businessman and politician is set to roll out fully for the event, being the first time he would be giving a child of his out in marriage.
The solemnization of the holy matrimony and reception will hold at the Catholic Church of Assumption, Ikoyi, Lagos and the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki Expressway respectively.

The bride, Neya, holds a master’s degree in human resources from the University of Buckingham, the same school she met her soul mate. She is a staff of Sun Trust Bank Nigeria Limited.

The groom, Lawrence Iyere is a native of Irrua in Edo State. The groom with business interests in oil and gas, real estate is said to be popular in the Lagos business and social circles. He holds a master’s degree too, but in investment and finance from the University of Buckingham.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EFCC recovers over N2b stolen funds in Rivers

— 11th December 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has recovered over N2 billion stolen funds in Rivers State within the year. The Commission made disclosed this, on Monday, in Port Harcourt, during a walk against corruption in commemoration of the United Nation’s Anti-Corruption Day. Speaking after addressing traders and…

  • Lagos begins demolition of structures at Pen Cinema

    — 11th December 2017

    From: Bunmi Ogunyale The Lagos State Government, on Monday, commenced the demolition of structures in Agege Pen Cinema for the construction of a flyover. A resident, who pleaded anonymity, said they had since been served quit notice by the state government. Several buildings which includes eateries, banks were been pull down. Security operatives were, however,…

  • Election of Uche Secondus new dawn – Niger PDP

    — 11th December 2017

    From: JOHN ADAMS, MINNA The Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described last Saturday election of Chief Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the party as the beginning of a new dawn for the party. The party also said the election of Secondus was “the end of imposition and impunity…

  • Don’t speak or act for Ogoni, MOSOP warns

    — 11th December 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has declared that it is the only legitimate pan-Ogoni organisation recognised by the citizens to speak and  act on its behalf. The MOSOP’s warning was on the heels of  a recent  advertorial credited to a group called Ken Saro Wiwa…

  • Ambode presents N1.046tr 2018 budget to Assembly

    — 11th December 2017

    …Earmarks 67% to capital expenditure, 33% for recurrent, targets N720bn IGR …Infrastructure, education, transport, security, health sectors get lion share Governor Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos State, on Monday, presented the Year 2018 Budget proposal of N1.046trillion to the House of Assembly, with a pledge that his administration will make every effort to complete all ongoing projects…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share