The Sun News
Latest
20th March 2018 - Kalu’s counsel, others express displeasure over prosecution’s approach
20th March 2018 - Ugwuanyi committed to affordable housing, says ESHDC boss
20th March 2018 - Dr. Nwokedi for burial April 6
20th March 2018 - I’ve no score to settle with Archbishop Obinna –Okorocha
20th March 2018 - Why Izunaso, Araraume, Uwajumogu stormed out of  APC meeting
20th March 2018 - Jonathan blew N150bn days to 2015 polls –Osinbajo
20th March 2018 - Electoral Act: NASS assembles lawyers, experts to tackle Buhari
20th March 2018 - Electricity consumers to pay more in new NERC regulation
20th March 2018 - Egmont Group’s mum keeps Nigeria on edge
20th March 2018 - Obiano swears in 4 principal officers 
Home / National / Kalu’s counsel, others express displeasure over prosecution’s approach

Kalu’s counsel, others express displeasure over prosecution’s approach

— 20th March 2018

Lukman Olabiyi 

Counsel to former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Charles Enwelunta, has expressed displeasure over the approach of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) in prosecuting the charge preferred against his client.

Counsel of others defendants in fraud charge preferred against Kalu also expressed displeasure with what they described as the ‘prolonged’ trial of the accused persons.

Two other defendants standing trial with Kalu before Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos, are Udeh Jones Udeogu and Slok Nigeria Limited.

Chief Enwelunta, who held brief for Awa Kalu (SAN) before the court, yesterday, expressed his feeling on the approach of the prosecution, and regretted that the prolonged trial is negatively taking its toll on the defendants.

“The defendants, who are presumed innocent until the contrary is proved, are already having the feeling that they are being punished. Their businesses have suffered and they cannot plan for anything again because of this case. Even, we, as counsel, cannot plan our time for anything again because of this suit. 

“At the last adjourned date, the prosecutor gave us an impression that he will close his case today (yesterday) but, I learnt that an additional proof of evidence containing names of seven new witnesses has again been filed by the prosecution. No one has an idea when the prosecution will close its case in this matter. I urged My Lord to intervene in this matter,” he said.

In his submissions, the second defendant’s lawyer, Chief Solo Akuma (SAN), noted that the prosecution’s case is becoming endless. 

“My lord, we were just served further additional proof of evidence containing names of seven additional list of witnesses by the prosecution. This was after we were told that the prosecution will close its case today (yesterday). From all indications, prosecution of this case is becoming endless,” Akuma said. 

The third defendant’s lawyer, K. C. Nwofor (SAN), also aligned himself with the views expressed by his colleagues. 

In his reponse, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), said there was no evidence that he is delaying the trial of the accused persons.  He argued that the defendants should blame themselves for any perceived delay in the case. 

“The case was filed since 2007 and the defendants challenged jurisdiction till 2015 before the Supreme Court made a final pronouncement on the issue. I cannot be forced to close my case because we need to bring the fact before the court,” Jacob said. 

In his submissions, Justice Idris urged that every issue in the case be handled in accordance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015. He also said it is not the court’s duty to give directions to the prosecution on how to handle its case. 

EFCC’s lawyer had earlier examined an operative of the commission, Ovie Akpoyibo, who testified as the 13th prosecution witness. 

In his testimony, the witness, who is serving at the Port Harcourt office of the commission, narrated how efforts to arrest one Micheal Akpan Udoh, who was a cashier at Abia State Government House during the Kalu’s tenure, has been unsuccessful. 

He said: “In respect of M. A. Udoh, on January 15, 2018, I was instructed to go to Umuahia to locate his residence and, if possible, arrest him. When I got to Umuahia, I linked up with the state’s Attorney General and he called the Accountant General who took me to Udoh’s apartment. 

“Operatives gained access into the property the next day. At the place, we met Udoh’s wife and daughter and we were told that the man travelled to Calabar.

“I later asked for his telephone number but I could not connect with him. I then left my phone number with the wife so that he could call me anytime he is around.”

The witness further revealed that efforts to serve court summons on Udoh, for him to appear as a witness in the case, has yielded no positive result. 

Further hearing in the matter continues today.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kalu’s counsel, others express displeasure over prosecution’s approach

— 20th March 2018

Lukman Olabiyi  Counsel to former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Charles Enwelunta, has expressed displeasure over the approach of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) in prosecuting the charge preferred against his client. Counsel of others defendants in fraud charge preferred against Kalu also expressed displeasure with what they described as the ‘prolonged’…

  • Ugwuanyi committed to affordable housing, says ESHDC boss

    — 20th March 2018

    The Management of Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC), yesterday, unveiled its in-house quarterly Magazine, Housing Tide, following the corporation’s commitment to propagate the housing policy of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,  towards providing affordable housing for the people. The 52-page magazine, which is the authoritative source of the corporation’s information, especially in the areas…

  • Dr. Nwokedi for burial April 6

    — 20th March 2018

    Dr. Godwin Ikechukwu Chike Nwokedi, who died on February 3, will be interred on Friday, April 6, 2018. Born on August 18, 1938, in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nwokedi was a former senior lecturer and head of department of chemistry at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He was an alumnus of Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha;…

  • I’ve no score to settle with Archbishop Obinna –Okorocha

    — 20th March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas  Okorocha, has said he is not in anyway angry with the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Anthony Obinna, over his comments after an alleged attack at Funeral Mass in Owerri North, recently. The governor said he has no score to settle with the cleric, contrary to media reports, just…

  • Why Izunaso, Araraume, Uwajumogu stormed out of  APC meeting

    — 20th March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,  Owerri The in-house fighting between members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State witnessed a mild drama on Sunday as some aspirants and party chieftains left the venue of stakeholders’ meeting while the state chairman of the party, Hilary Ekeh, was still making his speech. Those who stormed out of the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share