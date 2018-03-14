The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - Kalu wants masquerade carnival institutionalised in South East
14th March 2018 - I stand by endorsement of my son-in-law -Okorocha
13th March 2018 - Nigeria seeks military cooperation, intelligence sharing with Tunisia
13th March 2018 - Poor power supply: Consumers, EEDC trade blame
13th March 2018 - Salisbury poisoning: UK, Russia on collision path
13th March 2018 - Buhari sacks Boroh, orders probe of amnesty programme
13th March 2018 - Airline owners want Nigeria to reject African free trade deal
13th March 2018 - ‘Be mindful of your appointment,’ Fashola warns board members
13th March 2018 - Former ECOMOG commander Major Gen Shelpidi buried today
13th March 2018 - FG partners AWDROP to regulate indiscriminate borehole drilling
Home / Cover / National / Kalu wants masquerade carnival institutionalised in South East

Kalu wants masquerade carnival institutionalised in South East

— 14th March 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja

The five South East state governors have been challenged to think out of the box by exploring the opportunities offered by the region’s rich masquerade culture to boost their economy.

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who made the charge in Abuja, yesterday, said institutionalising masquerade carnival could be a major revenue earner for the states.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after delivering the first edition of this year’s National Institute of Cultural Orientation (NICO) quarterly public lecture, he urged the state chief executives to see the possibilities inherent in cultural festivals for tourism and investments.

The former governor identified the Calabar Carnival of Cross River State as one area that culture had demonstrated great impact on the economy of a state, regarding tourism.

Although statistics were not readily available on the financial impact of the carnival to the state government, he mentioned that the two million visitors that Governor Ben Ayade said attended the 2017 edition of the carnival was a huge number in any economy.

“That is a huge number that goes with its economic potentialities and because of the success of the carnival, many other states in the southern flank of Nigeria are developing their versions. 

“I am, however, not happy that our states in the eastern flank are not exploring opportunities in masquerade festivals. I am sure that a well organised festival of masquerades in the South East will attract investments and tourists and help grow economies of the states. It is the same with Durbar festivals in the northern flank of Nigeria,” Kalu stated.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kalu wants masquerade carnival institutionalised in South East

— 14th March 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja The five South East state governors have been challenged to think out of the box by exploring the opportunities offered by the region’s rich masquerade culture to boost their economy. Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who made the charge in Abuja, yesterday, said institutionalising masquerade carnival could be a…

  • I stand by endorsement of my son-in-law -Okorocha

    — 14th March 2018

    …Says council polls to hold in June George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has reiterated his stance on the endorsement of the Chief of Staff to the Government House and his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu. Governor Okorocha declared his stand following a statement credited to him denying his endorsement of Nwosu. A statement  by…

  • Nigeria seeks military cooperation, intelligence sharing with Tunisia

    — 13th March 2018

    It is a common fight – Tunisia Foreign Minister  Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Following the spate of terrorist activities in the country, the Federal Government has called for military cooperation and intelligence sharing with the Government of Tunisia. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the call in Abuja at the end of the Fifth Session…

  • Poor power supply: Consumers, EEDC trade blame

    — 13th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Electricity consumers in the southeast and the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Tuesday traded blames over the poor electricity supply to the zone particularly in Enugu State. Speaking at a Customer Forum organized by a non-governmental organization (NGO), Advocacy Partnership for Good Governance, at Radio Nigeria Enugu Pavilion, electricity consumers, including Ojielo Chukwudi and Obadiah Chibuzor, a…

  • Salisbury poisoning: UK, Russia on collision path

    — 13th March 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Sequel to the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, United Kingdom (UK), the British government has said it is taking steps to investigate what happened and to respond to the “reckless and despicable act.” The position of the United Kingdom was made available to Daily Sun in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share