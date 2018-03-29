The Sun News
Kalu, Ukiwe, former MILADs  pay tribute to late officer

— 29th March 2018

Philip Nwosu 

It was a day for tributes for  late former military administrator (MILAD) of Adamawa State, Navy Captain Joe Agwu Kalu-Igboamagh, when dignitaries from all walks of life gathered to pay their last respects, yesterday.

Speaking at a service of songs organised for the late naval officer, former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu eulogised the former military administrator, and said there are two important events in a man’s life; “the day of his birth and the day of his death.”

Dr. Kalu explained that the late former MILAD was his friend and that he was an officer Nigerians and particularly the people of Abia state  are proud of.

He also urged Nigerians to rally round his family “especially at this time.”

Similarly, former chief of general staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe recalled past memories of the officer in the Navy, and explained how, as an officer, he was not afraid of challenges but tackled them headlong.

Ukiwe lamented that the officer died but added that it was his time to answer the divine call, especially when considered that he had in the past cheated death when he escaped the ill-fated C-130 crash in Ejigbo in 1992.

Also, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas who was represented by the Chief Staff Officer of Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral O. Daji, urged the children of the late officer never to depart from the legacy their father left behind.

Ibas urged them to surpass the late officer’s legacy and also, commiserated with the family and assured them that “the navy is with them, during this trying period.

Also the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Obi Ofodile, recalled his days as a midshipman, when he travelled with the officer on board the country’s flagship NNS ARADU and the force’s shore establishment in the South south, the NNS Okemini (now NNS Pathfinder). He said the officer was a man of impeccable integrity, as attempts were made by suspected oil thieves, to allow them have their way, but, he resisted such moves.

Earlier, the officiating priest, Reverend Canon Abubakar Ezra, urging the congregation to understand that everything in life is vanity and that it is only God that exists in eternity.

He quoted from Hebrew 9: 27 and said that  it is appointed unto man to die once, after death comes judgment and that life will come to an end one day; despite everything.

At the event were former Imo State governor and GOC 1 Division, Major General Ike Nwachukwu, former Anambra and Imo states governor and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Allison Madueke, former MILAD of Ogun State, Rear Admiral Oladeinde Joseph, former MILAD of Lagos, Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu, former MILAD of Osun, Navy Captain Anthony Udofia,  Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Obi Ofodile, former chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Azubuike Ihejirika, Rear Admiral Obiorah Medani, Rear Admiral Ombo and many other dignitaries.

