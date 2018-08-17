“I‘ve the pleasure to write and inform you about the conferment of traditional title of Dan Baiwan Hausa on you,” the letter read

Chukwudi Nweje

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has been conferred with the traditional title of Dan Baiwan Hausa by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, and his entire Council, in appreciation of his support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

A notice of the conferment dated August 9, 2018, and personally signed by the Emir, said Kalu, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is also being honoured for his contributions to youth development, Abia State and Nigeria as a whole, as well as for his philanthropy.

The letter titled ‘Letter of conferment of traditional title of Dan Baiwan Hausa read: “I‘ve the pleasure to write and inform you about the conferment of traditional title of Dan Baiwan Hausa on you in appreciation of your unwavering support to our son, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Bayajida II. Your achievements in youth development is commendable and appreciable, apart from your contribution to the development of Abia State and the country, Nigeria, not to talk of your philanthropic behaviour of supporting the less privileged ones.

“Based on such outstanding and commendable contributions, I and my Council resolved to honour you with the very important title of Dan Baiwan Hausa.

“Therefore, on behalf of the entire members of my Council and the entire staff, accept my congratulations and I wish you God’s guidance and protection in facing the challenges ahead.

“Your turbaning ceremony will be performed on the date we jointly decide and agree upon.”