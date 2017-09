Eminent businessman and former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Kalu will on Friday, September 28, deliver a paper titled ” Devolution of Powers and the future of Nigeria” at the University of Calabar.

Kalu,who governed Abia State from 1999-2007, had during his tenure sued the federal government over issues relating to resource control.The event which put together by the Faculty of Social Sciences of the university will have in attendance the academic community, policymakers, diplomats, top government officials, organised private sector, politicians, students and youths.The former governor is expected to share his experience in the public sector with the audience drawn from all walks of life.

According to the organisers of the event, the choice of Kalu as guest speaker is borne out of his boldness, forthrightness and patriotism.