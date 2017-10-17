The Sun News
Kalu to deliver lecture on economic diversification in Beijing

— 17th October 2017

 

Businessman and politician, Dr. Orji Kalu will on Friday, October 27 deliver a paper on Economic Diversification- “The Role of the Private Sector vs The Government at the University of International Business and Economics, Beijing, China. The Forbes-rated billionaire with business interests around the globe is expected to share his experience as an entrepreneur and a public servant while educating students and other members of the university community on wealth creation in a competitive business environment.
The former Abia State governor, who is also the Chairman of China based IT company, Slok Toro Technologies Ltd, will identify the role of the organized private sector in economic growth and development.

He will also x-ray the impact of government policies and other regulations on the promotion of a diversified economy. The event which is expected to kick-off at 10am at the Chengxin Building of the institution will attract the academia, top Nigerian government officials and their Chinese counterparts, the diplomatic community, the organized private sector, the Nigerian community in China, will also provide a platform for the participants to network and build new business relationships.

