Kalu to deliver Diaspora’s Day lecture in China

Business mogul and frontline politician, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, will deliver Diaspora’s Day lecture on the “Role of the Diaspora in national development and bilateral relationship,” on Friday, at the Nigerian Embassy, Beijing, China

The international speaker is expected to exchange ideas with his audience, on the role of Nigerians in the diaspora, in the development of the country and the strengthening of bilateral relations with China, with emphasis on the need of building and projecting an image of Nigeria.

The former governor, who doubles as the special guest of honor and keynote speaker, will, also, x-ray and identify how to explore China, without hurting the relations between Nigeria and China.

The event, which is organised by Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) and hosted by the Nigerian Ambassador to China, Amb. Baba Ahmad Jidda, will, also, have in attendance other prominent guests, such as the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and Chairman of the House Committee on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs, Hon. Rita Orji.

The event, which is expected to kick off at 11:00a.m., will attract top Nigerian government officials and their Chinese counterparts, the diplomatic community and Nigerians in China. It will, also, provide a platform for networking and building of new relationships.