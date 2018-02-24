The Sun News
Kalu tasked Nigerians to jettison ethnicity, religious bigotry

— 24th February 2018

Publisher of The Sun newspapers, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, in his opening remarks at The Sun award, has urged Nigerians to believe in themselves and jettison ethnic and religious bigotry.

He also encouraged Nigerians to work together with government at every level to build the nation.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 24th February 2018 at 7:52 pm
    Reply

    There is no tribal problem in this territory of the natives, there is no religion problem in this territory of the natives. There is only Political problem in this territory of the natives. The only political problems in this territory of the natives are fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which they subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity for their Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, and the fraudulent political name Nigeria. The two political problems which are behind the calamities etc. which befalls this territory of the natives: the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the fraudulent political name Nigeria, must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

