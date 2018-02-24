Kalu tasked Nigerians to jettison ethnicity, religious bigotry

Ex-minister Idika Kalu harps on merit to develop Nigeria— 24th February 2018
Chairman of the 2017 The sun award and former Minister of Finance, Kalu Idika Kalu, while giving his speech, challenges the leadership bof the country not to throw away merit for mediocrity, but to ensure that competence is placed Hugh and above any consideration in the nation. Idika Kalu said this while giving his speech…
There is no tribal problem in this territory of the natives, there is no religion problem in this territory of the natives. There is only Political problem in this territory of the natives. The only political problems in this territory of the natives are fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which they subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity for their Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, and the fraudulent political name Nigeria. The two political problems which are behind the calamities etc. which befalls this territory of the natives: the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the fraudulent political name Nigeria, must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. God Is With Us!!!