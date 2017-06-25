The Sun News
Kalu sues for peace, tolerance

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the successful completion of  the compulsory  Ramadan fast , adding that  if the virtues of the holy month were sustained, it  would go a long way in strengthening peace and unity in the country.

He stresses that Nigeria’s strength lies in the diversity of its culture, religion and ethnic multiplicity, stating that oneness of Nigeria is not negotiable.

While insisting that the interest of the generality of the people must be placed above personal consideration, Kalu enjoined relevant stakeholders to stop hate speeches and continue to live as one family.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu said, “Although I am a Christian, I have over the years, observed Ramadan fast with our Muslim brothers and sisters. It is a mentally and spiritually fulfilling exercise, I must confess.”

“Islam is a religion of peace and as such, we should use this special season of Eid-el-Fitr to appraise ourselves individually and as a nation. Let us sustain tenets of Ramadan anchored on piety, alms giving, patience, tolerance, peace, brotherhood and unity beyond the holy month,” he added.

The former governor expressed regrets that some people were heating up the polity.  His words: “It is not only unfortunate but also sinful that some selfish people are heating up the polity with unguided statements that are capable of causing social unrest in the country. “We must collectively resist the antics of those brainwashing the youth and other vulnerable groups to achieve their selfish ambitions.”

“Nigeria shall continue to remain strong and united, against all odds”, Kalu declared. 

While congratulating the Muslim community on the occasion, he called on them to extend the festivity to people of other religious faiths.

Kalu also used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to continually remember President Muhammadu Buhari, acting President Yemi Osinbajo and other leaders in prayers, adding that the future of Nigeria is bright under the present administration.

