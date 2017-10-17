Kalu salutes Gani Adams, new Aare Ona Kakanfo

Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu has felicitated with the National Coordinator of Odua People’s Congress (OPC), Otunba Ganiyu Adams on his confirmation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land. According to Kalu, the choice of Otunba Adams as the new Field Marshal of Yoruba land is not only in the interest of the Yoruba nation but Nigeria at large.

The former governor in a congratulatory letter praised Otunba Adams, adding that the OPC leader will use his new position to strengthen the peaceful co-existence between the Yoruba people and other ethnic groups in the country.

He stated that: “The news of your confirmation as the new Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland did not to come to me as a surprise owing to your gallant qualities and exemplary leadership style. ‎It is indeed a well-deserved honour.

“You have over the years, demonstrated patriotism in your pursuits and as such your contributions to the socio-political development of the Yoruba nation and Nigeria at large are remarkable.‎

“While urging you to use your new position to promote peace and unity in Nigeria, I wish you a successful reign as the Field Marshal of Yorubaland”.

Kalu also used the opportunity to congratulate the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on the emergence of the new Aare Ona Kakanfo, as I pray God to give the revered royal father wisdom in steering the affairs of the Oyo Empire.