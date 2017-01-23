Kalu, Nwagbara woo Ndigbo to APC

From Okey Sampson, Aba

Former governor of Abia State and eminent businessman, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has urged Abia people and Ndigbo in general to join the All Progressives Congress (APC)

This he said could be achieved through the opportunity provided by the on-going registration and membership re-validation exercise of the party in the South East.

In a statement, Kalu, who recently held a meeting of his political associates at his Igbere country home where he enjoined them to join APC, called on the people of the five South East states to come out en masse to register.

“I call on the good people of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states to come out en masse to register as members and re-validate their membership of the ruling party, the APC, in the ongoing registration exercise.

“I also urge party supporters, stalwarts and youths to continue to mobilise members for the APC in the South East and beyond.”

While appealing for support for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, he urged Ndigbo to join the change mantra now to ensure a better tomorrow.

Also, and an ardent follower of Kalu and a chieftain of APC in Abia State, Chief Nwagbara has called on the people of the state to join the party which he said was poised to form the next government in Abia in 2019.

Nwagbara said the call became necessary since Kalu and other notable Abia politicians in the state had joined the party.

He expressed delight over the response of the people of the state since the exercise started, particularly in his Isiala Ngwa South Local Government and was optimistic that at the end, APC would be the party to beat in the state.

The APC chieftain urged more Abians to register, stressing that “the party is repositioning itself to take over the reins in Abia and correct the years of PDP misrule of the state.”