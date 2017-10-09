The Sun News
Kalu mourns ex-COAS Malu

Kalu mourns ex-COAS Malu

— 9th October 2017
Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has commiserated with the Nigerian Army over the passing on of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Victor Malu.
Kalu described the deceased as disciplined, energetic and patriotic military officer, and acknowledged the contributions of the late general to peace-keeping beyond the shores of Nigeria. ‎
While expressing sadness over the demise of the army general, the former governor urged the deceased’s family to take solace in the fact that their patriarch lived a purposeful life.
In a statement signed by his Special Adviser,Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu said, ” I was pained when I got news of the demise of Gen. Malu.
“The late general being a thoroughbred professional in his field of endeavour, played pivotal and gallant roles in peace-keeping activities.‎
“He will be remembered for his remarkable service to the nation.
“Our prayers and thoughts are with the entire Malu family at this sorrowful time”
Kalu also conveying his condolences to the government and people of Benue State, and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

