Kalu mobilizes for APC in Abia

Former Abia State governor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has urged members of the APC in the South East to aggressively galvanize support for the party, adding that the APC is the only political party with the masses’ interests at heart.

The former governor who reaffirmed the party’s commitment to internal democracy noted that with strict adherence to the tenets of democracy, the APC will continue to wax strong and remain unbeatable.

While advocating peace and harmony among party executives and other stakeholders, he called for fairness and equity in party activities.

The APC chieftain made these remarks on Tuesday at an expanded meeting of the APC ward executives of Bende LGA of Abia State held at his Igbere country home.

He said, “We have decided to sensitize our people especially at the grassroots to the efforts of the APC-led federal government in taking Nigeria to enviable heights.

“Today’s gathering will also give us the opportunity to exchange ideas on activities of the party at the local government level.

“Politics is not about giving instructions from Abuja or other cities, you must continually engage people in the villages.

“The APC will not leave any stone static in its quest to win more states in the South East in the 2019 general election”.

The former governor while admonishing party executives to be committed and patriotic in the discharge of their duties, urged APC faithful to support their executives in steering the affairs of the party at all levels.

The APC bigwig further said” voters should be wary of people without verifiable source of income.

“We must reject politicians who are only interested in using politics as a short cut to wealth accumulation.

“The time has come to vote for credible individuals who are passionate about the people and not political opportunists”

Earlier in his remarks, the APC Chairman in Bende LGA, Hon. Onuegbu Abel Onuegbu,commended the former governor for his contributions to the party, adding that Kalu’s commitment to the APC has boosted the morale of party faithful across the state.

While promising to woo more people into the fold of the APC, Onuegbu charged party stalwarts to remain loyal and courageous in the party’s determination to come out victorious in the 2019 general election.

The meeting also had in attendance Hon.Moses Okorie, Comrade Okorafor Nduoma, Mrs Christiana Obasi, Secretary, Youth Leader and Deputy women leader respectively and other party advocates and followers.