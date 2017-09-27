The Sun News
Latest
27th September 2017 - Kalu mobilizes for APC in Abia
27th September 2017 - Angola swears in Joao Lourenco as president
27th September 2017 - Mother caught having affair with daughter’s husband
27th September 2017 - Republicans deal Trump double-blow
27th September 2017 - China rejects military option to resolve N’ Korea issue
27th September 2017 - Fire razes auto spare parts shop in UAE
27th September 2017 - Nigeria says UN Security Council composition outdated, demands reform
27th September 2017 - Remains of Amosun’s security aide laid to rest
27th September 2017 - FG should not be blamed for JOHESU’s strike – Ngige
27th September 2017 - UN Security Council composition outdated – FG
Home / Cover / Politics / Kalu mobilizes for APC in Abia

Kalu mobilizes for APC in Abia

— 27th September 2017
Former Abia State governor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has urged members of the APC in the South East to aggressively galvanize support for the party, adding that the APC is the only political party with the masses’ interests at heart.
The former governor who reaffirmed the party’s commitment to internal democracy noted that with strict adherence to the tenets of democracy, the APC will continue to wax strong and remain unbeatable.
While advocating peace and harmony among party executives and other stakeholders, he called for fairness and equity in party activities.
The APC chieftain made these remarks on Tuesday at an expanded meeting of the APC ward executives of Bende LGA of Abia State held at his Igbere country home.
He said, “We have decided to sensitize our people especially at the grassroots to the efforts of the APC-led federal government in taking Nigeria to enviable heights.
“Today’s gathering will also give us the opportunity to exchange ideas on activities of the party at the local government level.
“Politics is not about giving instructions from Abuja or other cities, you must continually engage people in the villages.
“The APC will not leave any stone static in its quest to win more states in the South East in the 2019 general election”.
The former governor while admonishing party executives to be committed and patriotic in the discharge of their duties, urged APC faithful to support their executives in steering the affairs of the party at all levels.
The APC bigwig further said” voters should be wary of people without verifiable source of income.
“We must reject politicians who are only interested in using politics as a short cut to wealth accumulation.
“The time has come to vote for credible individuals who are passionate about the people and not political opportunists”
Earlier in his remarks, the APC Chairman in Bende LGA, Hon. Onuegbu Abel Onuegbu,commended the former governor for his contributions to the party, adding that Kalu’s commitment to the APC has boosted the morale of party faithful across the state.
While promising to woo more people into the fold of the APC, Onuegbu charged party stalwarts to remain loyal and courageous in the party’s determination to come out victorious in the 2019 general election.
The meeting also had in attendance Hon.Moses Okorie, Comrade Okorafor Nduoma, Mrs Christiana Obasi, Secretary, Youth Leader and Deputy women leader respectively and other party advocates and followers.
Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kalu mobilizes for APC in Abia

— 27th September 2017

Former Abia State governor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has urged members of the APC in the South East to aggressively galvanize support for the party, adding that the APC is the only political party with the masses’ interests at heart. The former governor who reaffirmed the party’s…

  • Nigeria says UN Security Council composition outdated, demands reform

    — 27th September 2017

    Nigeria has again expressed its dissatisfaction with the current composition of the UN Security Council, describing it as old-fashioned and called for an urgent reform of the body. The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Bande, told the correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York that the current…

  • Remains of Amosun’s security aide laid to rest

    — 27th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The remains of a security aide to Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, the late Assistant Superintendent of Police Olubusoye Olayinka Ogunbiyi, were laid to rest, on Tuesday, at his residence in Gudugba, Ifo Local Government Area of the state. Ogunbiyi, who until his death, was the Second-in-Command in the convoy…

  • FG should not be blamed for JOHESU’s strike – Ngige

    — 27th September 2017

    Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said Federal Government should not be blamed for ongoing strike by the National Association of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU). He stated this at the opening of a conciliation meeting with JOHESU leaders, Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole and relevant government agencies on Tuesday in Abuja….

  • UN Security Council composition outdated – FG

    — 27th September 2017

    Nigeria has again expressed its dissatisfaction with the current composition of the UN Security Council, describing it as old-fashioned and called for an urgent reform of the body. The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Bande, told NAN in New York that the current composition of the Council was undemocratic “The Security…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share