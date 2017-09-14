The Sun News
Kalu hosts JCI annual youth summit

Kalu hosts JCI annual youth summit

— 14th September 2017

Former governor of Abia State and popular philanthropist, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, will host the 2017 Junior Chamber International Conference and Youth Summit through his foundation, Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, in Neya Camp, Igbere.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in a statement by his Special Assistant, Peter Eze.

Eze said the event, which comes up on Friday, September 15, through Sunday, September 17, will be attended by many youths drawn from the JCI, youth organisations and other prominent Nigerians. He said the aim of the three-day summit is to re-engineer the mindsets of the youths towards productivity, inculcate and promote leadership values, among others. He further disclosed that the former governor, who also doubles as the keynote speaker, will be delivering a paper on the “Role of an active youth in the society.”

In a similar statement, the summit’s Coordinator, Senator Chibuike Agujobi, has said the event is “targeted at providing lasting benefits to delegates, partners, general public and every young person who would take advantage to be part it either through physical participation or via any of the social media outlets or television broadcast.” 

He said: “Through this summit, young Nigerians will have the opportunity to participate in real-life advocacy, service activities, policy shaping experience and community peace work that will prepare them for life in the 21st century and also provide critical workforce readiness skills.”

He also expressed the hope that by the end of the summit, young people would have been inspired to become “leaders, mentors, educators, advocates and true citizens of Nigeria.”

