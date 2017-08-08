Kalu fumes over anti-Igbo song

A former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Kalu, has condemned, in strong terms, a provocative song against Ndigbo trending online and offline.

According to the front-line politician, Nigeria’s ethnic, religious, cultural and political diversity should be seen as an advantage and not a minus and as such hate speeches should be discouraged at all levels.

He lambasted the sponsors of the hate song , adding that Nigeria has come to stay as a heterogeneous nation and no amount of hate campaign can break the country.

Kalu made these remarks, on Tuesday, at a meeting with a group of Igbo professionals in London.

He said, “The anti Igbo song being circulated is another ploy to provoke Ndigbo.

“However, despite all these nonsensical theatricals, Igbo will remain calm, peace loving and law abiding. We shall continue to resist all temptations as patriotic Nigerians.

“Nigeria is a diverse country made up of different ethnic groups and no single tribe can lay claim to the country. We are all stakeholders be it Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Tiv, Efik, Ijaw and many others.

“Igbo will continue to play a significant role in national well being regardless of these provocations especially in the areas of employment generation, wealth creation and industrialisation”.

The former governor who expressed optimism at the level of condemnation of the song from different quarters, added that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable .

Kalu called on Nigerians to embrace love, brotherhood and selflessness in their daily pursuits, adding that the nation can only be great in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.