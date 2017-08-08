The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
8th August 2017 - South Africa: Zuma faces non-confidence vote in parliament
8th August 2017 - Kenya extends voting after floods in some areas
8th August 2017 - Leave Buhari alone, he violated no law – Senate
8th August 2017 - Ebonyi: Death in multiple car crashes
8th August 2017 - Kalu fumes over anti-Igbo song
8th August 2017 - Quit notice: Sheath your Sword – Yoruba leaders tell agitators
8th August 2017 - BREAKING: Lassa fever kills two in LUTH
8th August 2017 - Exam malpractice: WAEC cancels certificate issued 28yrs ago, 150 others
8th August 2017 - Defection: I’ve no guber ambition – Tonye Princewill
8th August 2017 - Sugar coy ends impasse, to resume operations
Home / Cover / National / Kalu fumes over anti-Igbo song

Kalu fumes over anti-Igbo song

— 8th August 2017

A former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Kalu, has condemned, in strong terms, a provocative song against Ndigbo trending online and offline.

According to the front-line politician, Nigeria’s ethnic, religious,  cultural and political diversity  should be seen as an advantage and not a minus and as such hate speeches should be discouraged at all levels.

He lambasted the sponsors  of the hate song , adding that Nigeria has come to stay as a heterogeneous nation and no amount of hate campaign can break the country.

Kalu made these remarks, on Tuesday, at a meeting with a group of Igbo professionals in London.

He  said, “The anti Igbo song being circulated is another ploy to provoke Ndigbo.

“However, despite all these nonsensical theatricals, Igbo will  remain calm, peace loving and law abiding. We shall continue to resist all temptations as patriotic Nigerians.

“Nigeria is a diverse country made up of different ethnic groups and no single tribe can lay claim to the country. We are all stakeholders be it Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Tiv, Efik, Ijaw and many others.

“Igbo will continue to play a significant role in national well being regardless of these provocations especially in the areas of employment generation, wealth creation and industrialisation”.

The former governor who expressed optimism at the level of condemnation of the song from different quarters, added that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable .

Kalu called on Nigerians to embrace love, brotherhood and selflessness in their daily pursuits, adding that the nation can only be great in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 8th August 2017 at 5:24 pm
    Reply

    It is not about empty song of illiteracy. It is now about action in battlefield of BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR, if poor northern bandits in the name of Nigeria do not vacate Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states before October 1st 2017. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

South Africa: Zuma faces non-confidence vote in parliament

— 8th August 2017

After hours of heated debate, South Africa’s Parliament held a secret vote on Tuesday on whether to remove Jacob Zuma, whose eight-year presidency has been battered by charges of graft and mismanagement. If 201 of the 400 members of the National Assembly, the lower and more powerful house of Parliament, approve the no-confidence motion, Mr. Zuma will…

  • Kenya extends voting after floods in some areas

    — 8th August 2017

    Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday extended voting period for regions where heavy rains and flooding made it hard for voters to reach the poll centers in the remote northern region of Turkana. IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati told a media briefing in Nairobi that majority of the polling stations opened on time….

  • Leave Buhari alone, he violated no law – Senate

    — 8th August 2017

    The Senate has cautioned the sponsors and participants in the protests by a coalition of civil society organizations,  operating under the aegis of #OurMumuDonDo, and demanding for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his medical vacation in the United Kingdom to stop heating up the polity with their unreasonable demands. In a statement signed…

  • Ebonyi: Death in multiple car crashes

    — 8th August 2017

    One person died while four were critically wounded in multiple motor accidents, which occurred on Tuesday morning, at Nkalagu junction in Ebonyi, on the Abakaliki—Enugu federal highway. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the accident involved three articulated vehicles. Mr Kehinde Ayuba, the Nkalagu Unit Commander of the commission, noted that the accident…

  • Kalu fumes over anti-Igbo song

    — 8th August 2017

    A former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Kalu, has condemned, in strong terms, a provocative song against Ndigbo trending online and offline. According to the front-line politician, Nigeria’s ethnic, religious,  cultural and political diversity  should be seen as an advantage and not a minus and as such hate speeches should be discouraged at all levels….

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share