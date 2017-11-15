Kalu-for-President posters: Abia APC washes ex-Gov’s hands off it, accuses opponents

From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State chapter, has said that a former governor of the state and chieftain of the party, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has no presidential ambition in 2019 and therefore has nothing to do with his posters that have flooded parts of the state, particularly the state capital.

Addressing newsmen in Umuahia, on Wednesday, APC publicity secretary in the state, Comrade Benedict Godson said pasting of Kalu’s posters in different parts of the state was the handiwork of some PDP members who, he said, were hell bent on causing disaffection between President Muhammadu Buhari and Kalu.

According to Godson, “Kalu has said it in unequivocal term that he has ambition in 2019, but definitely not the presidency and that is why the APC in the state is seeing the pasting of the former governor’s posters in different parts of the state as the handiwork of some PDP members in Abia.

“APC in the state is in support of President Buhari’s administration and appreciates his love for the South East and what he is doing and nobody from Abia including Kalu wants to contest for the presidency in 2019. Even if Buhari would not want to re-contest, it is our belief that the North should be allowed to complete her tenure.

“They’ve seen the growth of the party in the state in the past one year and they believe they can slow down the movement by bringing down our leaders, but they have failed as nothing will stop APC from taking over power in the state come 2019.”

Godson also said what the mischief-makers wanted to achieve by flooding Abia State with Kalu’s posters might have worked out when PDP was in power at the federal level by which time “the Pull-Kalu-Down syndrome at all costs” through bare-faced lies and gossips to the Presidency, held sway.

He continued, “Those pasting Kalu’s posters in parts of the state to cause disaffection between President Buhari and the former governor should know there game plan was dead on arrival. It may have worked for them when PDP was in power at the federal level by which time the Pull-Kalu-Down syndrome at all costs through bare-faced lies and gossips to the presidency held sway.”

On the influx of PDP members in the state into the APC, Godson who said apart from a serving member of the House of Representatives that has formerly joined APC, that arrangement has been concluded for two other Reps members, some members of the state Assembly and four council chairmen to join the party.

The state publicity secretary who assured of that APC wrestling power from PDP in Abia state in 2019 was a foregone conclusion, added that the daily defections from PDP to the APC was one of the reasons the visit of the president to the state was shifted to December so that he could receive all those who are joining the party, in one swoop.