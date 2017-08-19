Kalu excited over Buhari’s return

The Sun News
Former Abia State Governor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, has expressed happiness over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after a successful medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Recall, Kalu had repeatedly stated that the President was hale,hearty and full of life and as such there was no iota of truth in the rumours being peddled by enemies of progress and political jobbers.

Speaking from Brussels on Saturday, the former governor who is on a business trip, stressed that Nigerians including those in Belgium are joyous over President Buhari’s return to Abuja, adding that the the President will continually enjoy the support of Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike owing to his commitment to a fair and just society.

He said, ” we are elated that our dear President Buhari is back home and this positive development will shame those that have been making negative comments about his health status.

“It is obvious that those spreading falsehood about President Buhari are doing so for their selfish ambitions and as such they will never see any good in the APC-led administration.

“As mortals, it is normal to face health challenges at anytime so I don’t know why some selfish and wicked individuals were making unnecessary and unguided statements about President Buhari’s health.

‎”President Buhari will not be the first person that will fall ill neither will he be the last. I was also ill a few months ago and I was advised by my physician to take a 30- day rest , which I did.

“All through the President’s stay in London, I had maintained that he was desirous of returning home but he had to delay his return following his doctors’ instructions.

“Above all, Buhari, being a rare statesman, will not lose sleep over the antics and propaganda of those blackmailing the government of the day”.

“Let us continue to pray for the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker and other leaders in their determination to make Nigeria great again”, he added.

Kalu also used the opportunity to advise Nigerians to shun hate speeches, adding that ‎development can only take place in a peaceful atmosphere.

  myke oghene 19th August 2017 at 6:14 pm
    It is not new that some people like Kalu will honorifically express happiness about the president’s return rather than being penitential for the alleged pillaging of their state’s resources. however what does one expect when he suddenly migrated to APC for a shield. Nigerians must be grateful to Charlie boy and his group that pre-empted his return. It is a shame that most Northwest youths and some blindfolded quasi literate and unexposed youths ignorantly attacked “our mumu-don-do” group due probably to the stipends handed to them by the political maggots. Charlie boy has been fighting for the masses and it is expected that every reasonable Nigerian must be grateful to him.The future of youths can be reshaped by enthusiastic zeal as adumbrated by charlie boy and people of like mind.

