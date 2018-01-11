Kalu doles out 7 branded Sienna buses to empower APC faithful, promises 10 more

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuaia

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kau has given out seven Sienna buses on interest-free loans bases to seven APC faithful in seven, out of the 17 local government areas of Abia, with a promise to give to the remaining 10 councils soon.

The handing-over ceremony, which was conduced at Orji Kalu’s country home, Camp Neya, in Igbere, Bende Local Government area of Abia state, yesterday, was witnessed by friends and well-wishers of the former governor.

Other dignitaries who witnessed the ceremony were APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, state Chairman, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, Hon. Acho Obioma, and many others who were on the national charmian’s entourage to Kalu’s Home in Igbere.

Speaking before the handing-over ceremony, Kalu said that the loans are interest-free.

He said that the loans would be repaid monthly, to generate money to finance others since it is intended to round the 17 local government areas of the state.

“We are using the World Bank standard. This is why we have invited the APC national chairman to formally launch the programme after which he will hand over keys of the buses, which were procured for the seven local government areas that are present.”

Speaking before the handover, Programme Manager of Orji Kalu Foundation, Reverend Jemimah Kalu said the seven buses were procured by the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation Loans Scheme for their beneficiaries “and we expect that by 2020, the loans would have been repaid. We also see the beneficiaries as APC ambassadors because as we have empowered them. They are expected to empower their families, according to the guidelines of APC. These loans are given to those with Voters Registration Card; to ensure that people register to vote and we will ensure that the beneficiaries are part and parcel of APC. We are not giving it to any other person so that if they desire such loans, they can come and join us in APC.”

In his speech before handing over the keys of the Buses to the beneficiaries, Oyegun thanked Abians for producing a leader like Orji Uzor Kau, whom he described as “a man of great influence.

“Let me say that quite clearly, not just in Abia state, which I think he has outgrown, not just in Nigeria, but all over the continent of Africa. As far as the party is concerned, he is one of our national torch bearers. But also it is clear, over the continent of Africa, his name resonates here and there…