The Sun News
Latest
12th March 2018 - Kalu delivers NICO quarterly lecture tomorrow
12th March 2018 - 2019: Okorocha draws battle line with Catholic priest
11th March 2018 - Drama as Kogi gov. sacks all cabinet, reverses self
11th March 2018 - Police arrest herdsman for murder of 16 villagers
11th March 2018 - External reserves hit $46bn – CBN
11th March 2018 - 2019: INEC charges youths to register with political parties
11th March 2018 - 2019: Ndigbo’ll be major beneficiaries of Buhari’s 2nd term – Okechukwu
11th March 2018 - MASSOB kicks against alleged IGP’s plan to disarm vigilance groups
11th March 2018 - I didn’t call for military coup – Ekweremadu
11th March 2018 - 11 killed in Cross River in communal clashes
Home / Cover / National / Kalu delivers NICO quarterly lecture tomorrow

Kalu delivers NICO quarterly lecture tomorrow

— 12th March 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, will, tomorrow, deliver the first edition of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), quarterly public lecture for this year.

   He will speak on the topic, “Culture, economy and good governance: The Nigerian experience.”

The event, slated for the African First Ladies Peace Mission Secretariat Conference Hall, Institute for Peace and Conflicts Resolution Complex, Central Business District, Abuja, has Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as special guest of honour while Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Fatima Raji-Rasaki, chairs the event.

Media Assistant to the Acting NICO Executive Secretary, Louis Eriomala, Caleb Nor said the Chun Mada, Akwanga, in Nasarawa State,  Dr. Samson Gamu Yare, is royal father of the day.

The business mogul, Kalu, is expected to dissect the underpinnings of culture as one of the drivers of Nigeria’s economy and also, weave a thread around its imperative for good governance.

The quarterly public lecture series was initiated by the parastatal under the Ministry of Information and Culture as one of its flagship programmes, pursuant to the agency’s objective of carrying out public enlightenment campaigns on various facets of the nation’s culture.

It is also aimed at providing a platform for intellectual discourse on topical issues, as they relate to culture, socio-economic matters and national development of Nigeria.

Some prominent Nigerians had delivered thought-provoking lectures in previous editions.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kalu delivers NICO quarterly lecture tomorrow

— 12th March 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, will, tomorrow, deliver the first edition of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), quarterly public lecture for this year.    He will speak on the topic, “Culture, economy and good governance: The Nigerian experience.” The event, slated for the African First Ladies Peace…

  • 2019: Okorocha draws battle line with Catholic priest

    — 12th March 2018

    •Imo govt vows not to succumb to blackmail Fred Ezeh, Abuja  Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has drawn the battle line with Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Most Reverend Anthony Obinna. The state government has vowed not to succumb to blackmail, ahead of the 2019 governorship election in the state. The state government’s position was…

  • Drama as Kogi gov. sacks all cabinet, reverses self

    — 11th March 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja. It was a drama, on Sunday,  when Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello,  dissolved his cabinet and less than 30 minute later reversed his decision.  The governor, who arrived Lokoja, the state capital, from Abuja, was expected to dissolve his cabinet last Saturday. However, during Sunday’s meeting at Glass House Lokoja,…

  • Police arrest herdsman for murder of 16 villagers

    — 11th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Police Command has arrested a Fulani herdsmen, Muhammadu Musa Bimini, with a military AK47 rifle, in connection with a bloody attack that claimed the lives of 16 persons in Daffo district of Bokkos local government area of Plateau State. Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) ASP Marthias Terna, who confirmed the…

  • External reserves hit $46bn – CBN

    — 11th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Sunday disclosed that the nation’s external reserves currently stands at $46 billion, saying the figures are steadily heading towards the $50 billion mark. Figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend indicate that the reserves grew by about $3.2 billion between February and March 2018. The reserves at the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share