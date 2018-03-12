Kalu delivers NICO quarterly lecture tomorrow

Magnus Eze, Abuja

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, will, tomorrow, deliver the first edition of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), quarterly public lecture for this year.

He will speak on the topic, “Culture, economy and good governance: The Nigerian experience.”

The event, slated for the African First Ladies Peace Mission Secretariat Conference Hall, Institute for Peace and Conflicts Resolution Complex, Central Business District, Abuja, has Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as special guest of honour while Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Fatima Raji-Rasaki, chairs the event.

Media Assistant to the Acting NICO Executive Secretary, Louis Eriomala, Caleb Nor said the Chun Mada, Akwanga, in Nasarawa State, Dr. Samson Gamu Yare, is royal father of the day.

The business mogul, Kalu, is expected to dissect the underpinnings of culture as one of the drivers of Nigeria’s economy and also, weave a thread around its imperative for good governance.

The quarterly public lecture series was initiated by the parastatal under the Ministry of Information and Culture as one of its flagship programmes, pursuant to the agency’s objective of carrying out public enlightenment campaigns on various facets of the nation’s culture.

It is also aimed at providing a platform for intellectual discourse on topical issues, as they relate to culture, socio-economic matters and national development of Nigeria.

Some prominent Nigerians had delivered thought-provoking lectures in previous editions.