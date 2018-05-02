The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - Kalu decries attack on Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader, Nwodo
2nd May 2018 - … Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation visits Isu community in Arochukwu, delivers relief materials to displaced persons
2nd May 2018 - States got N1.91trn bailout –FG
2nd May 2018 - Rita O 08148826332
2nd May 2018 - Kano LG poll: INEC panel confirms illegal thumb-printing
2nd May 2018 - Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return
2nd May 2018 - Buhari: Most youths in North uneducated
2nd May 2018 - MURIC, Catholic priest clash over Trump’s statement
2nd May 2018 - Igbo in Diaspora condemn attack on Nwodo
2nd May 2018 - IPOB lauds Trump’s charge to Buhari to end killings of Christians
Home / Cover / National / Kalu decries attack on Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader, Nwodo
INFRASTRUCTURE Kalu

Kalu decries attack on Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader, Nwodo

— 2nd May 2018

Former Abia State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, has condemned the attack on the Ukehe, Enugu State country home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo.

Kalu described the incident as crude, wicked and barbaric and noted that the president general of the apex Igbo body is known to be apolitical and peace-loving and, as such, does not deserve the treatment meted out to him by yet-to-be identified group or person(s).

Speaking against the sad development, Kalu, who is presently in the Peoples Republic of China, urged security agencies to deploy resources in fishing out perpetrators of the act, and added that nobody is above the law.
He appealed to Ndigbo to be vigilant and conscious of their environment, stressing that no amount of provocation will make the Igbo nation lawless in its pursuits.

“I received the sad news of the bombing of the country home of the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The ugly act is totally unacceptable in a society where there is law.

“People should not take the law into their own hands.

“The security agencies must investigate this matter and bring the perpretrators to book.

“The president-general is a statesman, who is passionate about a united Nigeria.

“I am, indeed, surprised that he could be treated this way; despite his selfless contributions to national well-being.”
While appealing to Ndigbo to remain calm, law-abiding and patriotic, Kalu urged those behind the bombing of Chief Nwodo’s residence to turn a new leaf, for the sake of peace and unity.
The former governor also seized the occasion to sue for peace among all ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INFRASTRUCTURE Kalu

Kalu decries attack on Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader, Nwodo

— 2nd May 2018

Former Abia State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, has condemned the attack on the Ukehe, Enugu State country home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo. Kalu described the incident as crude, wicked and barbaric and noted that the president general of the apex Igbo body…

  • APC

    … Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation visits Isu community in Arochukwu, delivers relief materials to displaced persons

    — 2nd May 2018

    Following the boundary dispute between the Ihie Isu community in Arochukwu LGA of Abia and its neighbouring community, Utuma in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, recently, former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, through his, Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, has visited the community and delivered relief materials to the affected people…

  • States got N1.91trn bailout –FG

    — 2nd May 2018

    •Labour threatens votes-for-minimum wage Our Reporters The Federal Government revealed, yesterday, that the 36 states of the Federation got N1.91 trillion bailout funds after oils shocks of 2015/2016 and has also, directed the tripartite committee on the national minimum wage to hasten action. The committee is expected that work on the new salary regime would…

  • Kano LG poll: INEC panel confirms illegal thumb-printing

    — 2nd May 2018

    •Recommends delisting of under-age voters from register • ‘It’s not true’   Chinelo Obogo The Kano Local Government Election Fact-finding Committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it is in possession of a video of “free-for-all thumb-printing by unidentified persons during the Kano Local Government election.” An eight-man committee was set…

  • TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

    Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return

    — 2nd May 2018

    • Trump’s visit on hold till after elections • Explains quantum of investments expected From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Donald Trump have agreed for the two attorney generals of both countries to draw a roadmap on how $500 million looted funds that has been traced would be returned to Nigeria. Attorney…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share