Kalu decries attack on Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader, Nwodo

Former Abia State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, has condemned the attack on the Ukehe, Enugu State country home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo.

Kalu described the incident as crude, wicked and barbaric and noted that the president general of the apex Igbo body is known to be apolitical and peace-loving and, as such, does not deserve the treatment meted out to him by yet-to-be identified group or person(s).

Speaking against the sad development, Kalu, who is presently in the Peoples Republic of China, urged security agencies to deploy resources in fishing out perpetrators of the act, and added that nobody is above the law.

He appealed to Ndigbo to be vigilant and conscious of their environment, stressing that no amount of provocation will make the Igbo nation lawless in its pursuits.

“I received the sad news of the bombing of the country home of the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The ugly act is totally unacceptable in a society where there is law.

“People should not take the law into their own hands.

“The security agencies must investigate this matter and bring the perpretrators to book.

“The president-general is a statesman, who is passionate about a united Nigeria.

“I am, indeed, surprised that he could be treated this way; despite his selfless contributions to national well-being.”

While appealing to Ndigbo to remain calm, law-abiding and patriotic, Kalu urged those behind the bombing of Chief Nwodo’s residence to turn a new leaf, for the sake of peace and unity.

The former governor also seized the occasion to sue for peace among all ethnic groups in Nigeria.