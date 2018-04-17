The Sun News
Latest
17th April 2018 - Kalu congratulates new OMPAN president, Anyalekwa
17th April 2018 - PDP NWC meets IBB in Minna
17th April 2018 - No Kaduna, no World Bank loan for other states, says El-Rufai
17th April 2018 - El-Zakzaky: One dead as police, Shi’ites clash in Abuja
17th April 2018 - Trump ‘morally unfit to be president,’ says ex-FBI director
17th April 2018 - I’m bothered more about security, economy than 2019 polls, Buhari tells UK PM
17th April 2018 - 2 shot as police raid MASSOB secretariat, Ohanaeze kicks
16th April 2018 - PDP National Working Committee meets IBB in Minna
16th April 2018 - Fayose: In blaming past leaders, Buhari blames himself
16th April 2018 - FUTA student allegedly killed in hit-and-run incident
Home / Cover / National / Kalu congratulates new OMPAN president, Anyalekwa
OMPAN

Kalu congratulates new OMPAN president, Anyalekwa

— 17th April 2018

Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the newly-elected National President of  Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN), Mr. James Anyalekwa.

Kalu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, extolled the qualities of the media professional, and added that Anyalekwa has the capacity to take the association to enviable heights.

“I have always known you were cream–and cream rises to the top. You have always impressed me with your clear vision and ability to get the job done against the most formidable odds. Having worked closely with you, I understand your level of commitment.

“You are a natural for this position. That’s what happens when your work is flawless; you give uncommon attention to detail, and you get along well with people.

“Certainly, your willingness to volunteer your time and effort, as well as express your opinions boldly and without fear have contributed to your being elected as the national president of Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN).

“I am confident that you will not only provide leadership to your members but will also engender positive political, social and economic consciousness amongst Nigerians.”

The former governor seized the opportunity to call on the media to sustain its leading role in advocating good governance and democracy.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OMPAN

Kalu congratulates new OMPAN president, Anyalekwa

— 17th April 2018

Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the newly-elected National President of  Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN), Mr. James Anyalekwa. Kalu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, extolled the qualities of the media professional, and added that Anyalekwa has the capacity to take…

  • PDP

    PDP NWC meets IBB in Minna

    — 17th April 2018

    John Adams, Minna Members of the  Peoples Democratic Party PDP (PDP) National Working Committee, led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus,  met with former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, at his Hill-Top residence in Minna, Niger State, yesterday. The delegation also visited the residence of a former member of its Board of Trustees…

  • El-Rufai

    No Kaduna, no World Bank loan for other states, says El-Rufai

    — 17th April 2018

    • Gov commissions tractors’ assembly plant Noah Ebije, Kaduna; with agency report Governor Nasir El-Rufai has declared that no state will access the World Bank loan without Kaduna being considered as well. The states seeking loan from the World Bank include Abia, Ogun, Kaduna and Lagos, Enugu, Kano and Kogi. Senate rejected Kaduna State’s $350…

  • Shi’ites

    El-Zakzaky: One dead as police, Shi’ites clash in Abuja

    — 17th April 2018

    Molly Kilete; Ndubuisi Oji, Abuja One person was reportedly killed after members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) clashed with the police around the Unity Fountain in Abuja, yesterday. A witness said the deceased was an IMN member. “He was shot dead while trying to gain access to the Unity Fountain alongside members of…

  • Buhari

    I’m bothered more about security, economy than 2019 polls, Buhari tells UK PM

    — 17th April 2018

    • Seeks more investments in Nigeria • May pledges support for rescue of abducted schoolgirls  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he was more bothered about the security and economy of the country than the 2019 general elections. He was speaking yesterday in London during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share