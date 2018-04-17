Kalu congratulates new OMPAN president, Anyalekwa

Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the newly-elected National President of Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN), Mr. James Anyalekwa.

Kalu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, extolled the qualities of the media professional, and added that Anyalekwa has the capacity to take the association to enviable heights.

“I have always known you were cream–and cream rises to the top. You have always impressed me with your clear vision and ability to get the job done against the most formidable odds. Having worked closely with you, I understand your level of commitment.

“You are a natural for this position. That’s what happens when your work is flawless; you give uncommon attention to detail, and you get along well with people.

“Certainly, your willingness to volunteer your time and effort, as well as express your opinions boldly and without fear have contributed to your being elected as the national president of Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN).

“I am confident that you will not only provide leadership to your members but will also engender positive political, social and economic consciousness amongst Nigerians.”

The former governor seized the opportunity to call on the media to sustain its leading role in advocating good governance and democracy.