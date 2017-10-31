The Sun News
31st October 2017 - Kalu congratulates Mustapha, new SGF
Kalu congratulates Mustapha, new SGF

31st October 2017
Former Abia State vovernor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has described the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha as a thoroughbred administrator and a seasoned politician, with proven track record.

According to Kalu, President Muhammadu Buhari should be commended for painstakingly making the right choice.

In his congratulatory message to the new SGF, Kalu said, “your appointment did not come to me as a surprise as I have over the years, keenly followed your antecedents and accomplishments in the public and private spheres of life.

“Having continually demonstrated professionalism, patriotism and excellence in different capacities, your appointment is well deserved and a welcome development. I have no doubt in your capacity to live up to expectations.

“I also strongly believe that you will use your administrative acumen and political dexterity to complement the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration in driving the “CHANGE” agenda”.

The former governor also used the opportunity to call on Nigerians regardless of party affiliation to support the new SGF in his duties, adding that the present administration is desirous to build  a prosperous nation.

