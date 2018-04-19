The Sun News
Kalu

Kalu commends UNILAG, pledges foundation’s support 

— 19th April 2018

Gabriel Dike

Former Governor of Abia state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has commended the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for producing quality graduates for the country.

He promised the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation’s support for the institution.

Kalu said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe

“I want to commend the university management. They are trying their best. I am excited by what I have seen. The VC’s office is organised. This tells us how the VC works. I promise you, I will come again.”

Kalu, who was received by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Services), Prof Ben Oghojafor, said from what he saw, yesterday, UNILAG is doing well among its peers.

He promised that the Orji Kalu Foundation will consider UNILAG and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, for assistance.

“We have penciled down UNILAG and ABU. I am sure we will do something for UNILAG. The main focus of the foundation is to help humanity and give back to the society. I have been in business for years. I am a former board member of an institution and governing council of the University of Jos. I know what it takes to run an institution,” Kalu said.

The former governor said his foundation had supported the University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife and University of Calabar.

“During my recent visit to OAU, I told the VC that the foundation will do a lot in the area of education and skill acquisition.”

Kalu prayed that UNILAG students would continue to come out tops and secure better jobs.

