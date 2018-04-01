Kalu begins peace tour of S’West, visits Oba of Lagos

The Sun News
Prominent politician and business mogul, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday began a peace advocacy tour of the South-west states with a call on Nigerians to develop the spirit of brotherhood, as well as learn how to live together as one and in harmony.

The former Abia State governor, who spoke when he paid a courtesy visit on the Oba of Lagos, His Highness, Rilwan Akiolu, as part of his peace tour initiative, said peaceful co-existence is the only way to make the country progress effectively. Kalu pointed out that the country would not make any significant progress if the citizens were not united, saying that the country is an asset that should be harnessed. Responding, Oba Akiolu noted that the country was going through difficult times and, therefore, is at the mercy of God. He urged politicians and the citizenry to always put the country first in all they do, urging the political class to be “new born politicians.”
His words: “Nigeria is in a serious state; the country is at the mercy of God. Every politician should try and be new born.”
He thanked Kalu for the visit, urging him to continue the tour, which he noted would promote unity among Nigerians.

