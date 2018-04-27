Kalu applauds Nigerians in Korea

Former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, has commended the Nigerian Ambassador to Korea, Alhaji Amin Dalhatu, for his efforts in promoting and sustaining the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Korea.

The former governor acknowledged the achievements of the Federal Government and extolled the virtues of President Muhammadu Buhari, as well.

Speaking at the official residence of the Nigerian envoy, Kalu asked Nigerians living in Korea, to remain good ambassadors of Nigeria.

“We are proud of Nigerians in Korea, be they students or business persons. Nigeria’s strength lies in her cultural, ethnic and religious diversity.

“The human and natural resources of the country, if properly explored, will improve the well being of Nigerians.”

Kalu called on Nigerians abroad to disregard rumours being peddled against president Buhari and charged politicians to desist from heating the polity with inflammatory and provocative utterances. He added that the collective interests of Nigerians should be placed above selfish ambitions.

“President Buhari has done well in the areas of agriculture, anti-corruption crusade, security and infrastructure such as Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, Enugu-Awka-Port Harcourt Expressway and Second Niger Bridge, which are under construction.”

Earlier, Ambassador Dalhatu described Kalu as a statesman and a philanthropist passionate about a united Nigeria.

The envoy while urging Nigerians in Korea to sustain their good works, added that the bilateral relationship between Korea and Nigeria is impressive and laudable.

Speaking on behalf of other Nigerians at the event, Alhaji Gani Ibraheem, a car dealer in Seoul, expressed gratitude to the former governor and the ambassador; for advocating peace and unity among Nigerians in Diaspora.