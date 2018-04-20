Kalu @ 58: From ‘Aba boy’ to international figure

Tomorrow, April 21, most newspapers would be awash with congratulatory messages and laudatory articles on the 58th birthday of the former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, an ‘Aba boy’ whose political profile smacks of a man on a dynastic conquistadorial adventure.

Anyone who, by now, does not know that Dr. Kalu is the biggest crusader for the re-election of President Muhammdu Buhari must be living in the moon! And, expectedly, some moronic clowns have started lampooning him for the bold initiative. A man must stand for something—those who sit on the fence are not men, but boys!

Dr. Kalu must be the most endangered politician in Nigeria. Other people of his clout enjoy freedom of association and speech, but the moment Dr. Kalu does any of these, he is antagonised for whatever view he holds or the groups of friends, allies and associates he mingles with. Everything about him is suspicious—nobody seems to understand his usually deft and confounding moves. His peculiarities are inexplicable and do aggravate his issues with others. Dr. Kalu is not just an enigma, but everything you can think of. It is interesting to note that, in contradistinction, he does not begrudge others on grounds of their unions or opinions they canvass.

If it were another person that took the responsibility of championing the return of President Buhari in 2019, there would not be any bedlam. But because it is Kalu, ideas and insinuations run wild—including the idiocy of dragging his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the fray! Have people considered the development: of all the governors in Dr. Kalu’s class, only he is being prosecuted for the past 11 years.

Indeed, if it were possible, his traducers will like to determine for him how to spend his money and time! If they had their way, too, they would like

to keep a tab on his movements and activities. And, possibly, gag him on national issues. Perhaps, Dr. Kalu’s greatest challenge is his outspokenness, which upsets a lot of people! Unfortunately for them, Kalu has all the time and financial resources such that nobody can cage or suppress him. Little wonder, Dr. Tunde Bakare recently described him as the most irrepressible former governor and politician.

As someone observed a long time ago, Dr. Kalu is grossly misunderstood and mismanaged. And, if I may add, largely misrepresented on every occasion usually out of mischief, Otherwise, why would his innocuous campaign for the re-election of President Buhari become a subject of rabid gossip and jaundiced newspaper commentaries?

Every Monday and Tuesday throughout February this year, I made sure I was in the High Court, Lagos, where

Dr. Kalu is standing trial on alleged corruption charges. On each occasion, Dr. Kalu was unfailingly in court even before it starts sitting for his case. You could see the demeanour of a man being persecuted for his political beliefs with nobody interested in this dimension of the case. Anytime that Dr. Kalu comes to court, his local and international economic, social and other engagements are truncated. All the adjournments are usually at the instance of the prosecution no further details in order to foreclose subjudice. On the notice boards on the court premises, you will see names of high-profile figures listed who do not come to court, but are represented by their lawyers. Dr. Kalu can also decide not to appear in court -and nothing would happen- but for his beliefs in the rule of law.