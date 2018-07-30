Kaka joins Ogun guber race

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The senator, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, Adegbenga Kaka, on Monday, formally declared his intention to vie for the governorship of Ogun State, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2019.

Kaka, who made the declaration at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, in Abeokuta, disclosed that he joined the gubernatorial race to improve on the good governance by the incumbent administration in the state.

He added that he took the decision to throw his hat into the ring of governorship, after a deep reflection on the challenges and implications associated with the race.

Kaka, who also served as a deputy to former Governor Olusegun Osoba, however, declared that his four decades of interaction and experience, both in private and public sectors, as well as his integrity, gives him a edge over other aspirants.

READ ALSO: FG faults Falana on killing of Nigerians in S’ Africa

On the zoning of governorship ticket to Ogun West by APC, Kaka said he was not aware of such decision by the party, pointing out that issue of gubernatorial cannot be determined by some individuals, but by all the stakeholders within the party.

He, however, canvassed open primaries system used in Osun State by the APC, to also be used in Ogun to selecting all the party flagbearers in 2019.

Kaka, who further described delegate system as “fraudulent and fraught with corruption”, warned that the party should be wary of any action capable of causing crisis, stating “any decision taken faithfully by the party during the primaries will be abided to by me”.

“I believe the enormous advantage of open primaries far outweighs that of indirect primaries. The indirect primaries is fraught with corruption which this present administration of President Buhari is fighting tooth and nail to bury once and for all. So, we should not encourage a situation where some people as delegates will go and sell the right of others.

“So, it is better for everybody to go in there and decide who their flagbearer is. It is also better for us to galvanize the electorate ahead of general elections.

READ ALSO: PENCOM enrols retiring FG employees in Lagos, Ogun

“For the avoidance of doubt, whoever we are presenting in APC is not going to contest against another APC. He’s going to contest at the general election against other parties.

“So, if we make the mistake of presenting a wrong candidate under wrong process, I’m sure the people of the state will rise and vote against us. God forbid! So, we have won the election twice and we have just done eight years. By the grace of God, we will do the 16 (years) done by the PDP and surpass it Insha Allah,” he said.

While urging members of the party to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) ahead of the general elections, Kaka, said his 7-point agenda will develop all the sector of the state’s economy, if he is elected as governor.