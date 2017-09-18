The Sun News
Home / National / Kaduna wins AFAC 2017

Kaduna wins AFAC 2017

— 18th September 2017

From: Magnus Eze, Abuja

Kaduna State has emerged the overall best exhibitor at the 10th edition of African Arts and Craft Exhibition (AFAC 2017), which ended in Abuja, on Sunday night.

The state’s contingent came tops in several categories including best pavilion and most consistent participant.

The Republic of Cameroun came first among eight other African countries that participated; namely: Ghana, Senegal, Mali, Sudan, South Sudan, Chad, Gambia and Burkina Faso.

Some other states which won laurels were Abia, Delta, Bayelsa, Ogun, Kebbi, Kogi and Katsina.

Also, two blind weavers from Delta and Kebbi states won the inspirational awards for breaking all odds to stand out in their vocation.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who chaired the colourful closing ceremony, urged all states to participate in subsequent editions to showcase the best of their arts and craft.

She called for zonal and regional synergies to engender accelerated growth of the sector in Africa.

She noted that Africa must continue to improve on its arts and craft value-chain in terms of creative skills, finishing, packaging and marketing of the products in order to compete in the international market.

“I have the privilege to declare this year’s AFAC closed. And before I do that, I want to also declare all hate speeches, all disunity, all forms of unrest and crisis is hereby closed,” Oyo-Ita stated.

In his remarks, Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Segun Runsewe disclosed that the expo would henceforth become international arts and craft exhibition; to truly reflect its global outlook and make participants from outside Africa have a sense of inclusion.

