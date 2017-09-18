Kaduna wins 2017 African Crafts show

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

Kaduna state has emerged the best exhibitor at the 10thedition of African Arts and Craft Exhibition (AFAC 2017) in Abuja, which ended Sunday night in.

The state’s contingent came tops in several categories including best pavilion and most consistent participant.

The Republic of Camaroun came first among eight other African countries that participated; namely: Ghana, Senegal, Mali, Sudan, South Sudan, Chad, Gambia and Burkina Faso.

Some other states which won laurels were Abia, Delta, Bayelsa, Ogun, Kebbi, Kogi and Katsina.

Also, two blind weavers from Delta and Kebbi states won the inspirational awards for breaking all odds to stand out in their vocation.

I discovered in the course of my inspection of the pavilions various forms of artistic designs, fascinating works of arts such as fashion and leather works; wood works, ceramics, paintings etc; which clearly reflect the creative ingenuity of Africans. This indeed is a testimony to the fact that a lot abound in the African arts and craft, which if fully harnessed could change the economic fortunes of member nations.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who chaired the colourful closing ceremony, performed the symbolic closure of hate speeches in the country.

“I have the privilege to declare this year’s AFAC closed. And before I do that, I want to also declare all hate speeches, all disunity, all forms of unrest and crisis is hereby closed,” Oyo-Ita stated.

She also urged all states to participate in subsequent editions to showcase the best of their arts and craft.