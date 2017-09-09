Kaduna walks to sensitize against flood

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

In the face of ravaging flood in some States in Nigeria, Kaduna State Government in collaboration with waste management company, ZL Global Alliance on Saturday staged a road walk to sensitize residents in the state on effective waste management.

The exercise, which began at the Murtala Square Kaduna is to go through Independence way, Katsina Road, Ahmadu Bello way and then Sokoto Road before terminated at Sir Ibrahim Kashim House. The distance is about five kilometres.

Addressing the press shortly before the commencement of the exercise, Director of Environment in the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MENR), Ahmed Salihu, described the exercise as a child of necessity first to reawaken the people of the state on the need to maintain cleaner environment in line with the agenda of current administration and to help participants keep fit physically, hoping it will continue.

According to the director, the State government is doing it’s best even for a, healthier environment

Also speaking, General Manager, Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA), Yusuf Rigasa noted that, the waste management consultant has been very effective in the task and has achieved something much better than what was the situation before the coming of Nasir El-Rufai as the state governor about two years ago.

Earlier, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ZL Global Alliance, Abiola Bashorun sounded positive that, the campaign by way of road walk will further enhance the relationship that exists between the people of the state, the government and her company.

