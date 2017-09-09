The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2017 - Kaduna walks to sensitize against flood
9th September 2017 - NO, NIGERIA CANNOT BE A ZOO
9th September 2017 - Hurricane Irma hits Cuba with strong winds and heavy rain
9th September 2017 - Tribute to Don Williams
9th September 2017 - Don Williams, famous Country Music singer dies
9th September 2017 - Anarchy inevitable without restructuring – Nwodo
9th September 2017 - 2019: Govs, ministers want Buhari to contest – El-Rufai
9th September 2017 - 2019: Battle for Buhari’s job begins
9th September 2017 - Rivers PDP endorses Wike for 2nd term
9th September 2017 - Diezani: 3 companies in court to stop forfeiture of 56 houses
Home / National / Kaduna walks to sensitize against flood

Kaduna walks to sensitize against flood

— 9th September 2017

 

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna
In the face of ravaging flood in some States in Nigeria, Kaduna State Government in collaboration with waste management company, ZL Global Alliance on Saturday staged a road walk to sensitize residents in the state on effective waste management.
The exercise, which began at the Murtala Square Kaduna is to go through Independence way, Katsina Road, Ahmadu Bello way and then Sokoto Road before terminated at Sir Ibrahim Kashim House. The distance is about five kilometres.
Addressing the press shortly before the commencement of the exercise, Director of Environment in the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MENR), Ahmed Salihu, described the exercise as a child of necessity first to reawaken the people of the state on the need to maintain cleaner environment in line with the agenda of current administration and to help participants keep fit physically, hoping it will continue.
According to the director, the State government is doing it’s best even for a, healthier environment
Also speaking, General Manager, Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA), Yusuf Rigasa noted that, the waste management consultant has been very effective in the task and has achieved something much better than what was the situation before the coming of Nasir El-Rufai as the state governor about two years ago.
Earlier, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ZL Global Alliance,  Abiola Bashorun sounded positive that, the campaign by way of road walk will further enhance the relationship that exists between the people of the state, the government and her company.
Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna walks to sensitize against flood

— 9th September 2017

  From Sola Ojo, Kaduna In the face of ravaging flood in some States in Nigeria, Kaduna State Government in collaboration with waste management company, ZL Global Alliance on Saturday staged a road walk to sensitize residents in the state on effective waste management. The exercise, which began at the Murtala Square Kaduna is to…

  • Tribute to Don Williams

    — 9th September 2017

    “Missing You, Missing Me” MISSING YOU,  MISSING ME Love is gone but not forgotten Memories are very much alive Life goes on and life goes well But I wonder if I’ll ever lose, the pain of missing you.Mising you it won’t let me be Wishing you were missing me Missing you I’ll never be free…

  • Don Williams, famous Country Music singer dies

    — 9th September 2017

    US country music singer Don Williams – who enjoyed great success with his easy-going singing style – has died aged 78. The Texan native passed away after a short illness, his publicist said. Williams began his solo career in 1971, amassing 17 number one country hits. His songs, such as Gypsy Woman and Tulsa Time,…

  • Anarchy inevitable without restructuring – Nwodo

    — 9th September 2017

    The President General of the apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has warned that Nigeria may be heading for a serious crisis if the clamour for the restructuring of the country was not urgently attended to. The Ohanaze boss, who spoke in Abuja, yesterday, at a live political programme on African Independent Television…

  • 2019: Govs, ministers want Buhari to contest – El-Rufai

    — 9th September 2017

    Kaduna State governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has said that governors and ministers under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are rooting for President Muhammadu Buhari to contest the 2019 presidential election. El-Rufai, who made this known to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the President in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday, said the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share