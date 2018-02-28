The Sun News
Latest
28th February 2018 - Kaduna violence: Death toll rises to 12
28th February 2018 - Senate faults FG on hate speech policy
28th February 2018 - Burkina Faso commences trial of masterminds of failed coup
28th February 2018 - US apex court limits rights of immigrants awaiting deportation
28th February 2018 - US 2020: Trump kicks off re-election bid, names campaign manager
28th February 2018 - Get the Dapchi girls back
28th February 2018 - Nigeria and its culture of oddities
28th February 2018 - The search for an ideal governor in Imo
28th February 2018 - Atiku : The odds and hurdles 
28th February 2018 - Demolition of Hunkuyi’s house
Home / National / Kaduna violence: Death toll rises to 12

Kaduna violence: Death toll rises to 12

— 28th February 2018

•Hundreds of hotels, shops, cars razed

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

AS residents and traders continue to count their losses over the bloody violence that erupted between the Christian and Muslim youths of Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the death toll has risen to 12.

The state Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, who paid an unscheduled visit to the scene of the violence yesterday, confirmed that 11 persons were buried on Monday evening while another injured person lost his life early yesterday.

The police boss, who was supported by other security chiefs, expressed concerns over needless bloody violence in the area, vowed to unravel both the remote and immediate causes of the violence.

He said: “I can confirm to you that 11 persons were buried last night (Monday) while one of those who sustained injuries died this morning (Tuesday).

“We have arrested some suspects and dangerous weapons, including petrol bombs, recovered.

“About two weeks ago, there were skirmishes of unrest in the area and we equally made some arrests. We did not know or envisaged that there was a ground design and plans to carry out attack. Those suspects arrested before now have been charged to court.

“But, I want to assure the people here and the public that, we will not leave any stone unturned to unravel the remote course of the violence, which has left some persons dead and properties destroyed.

“Our call to all the parties is to sheath their swords and embrace peace because as it stands, all parties in the crisis are loosers.”

Carcases of hundreds of houses, shops and hotels razed and about 30 cars and motorcycles litter the scene when Daily Sun visited.

Residence of a pastor with ECWA Church was also burnt down while a mosque in Maraban Rido, a neighbouring village in Chikun Local Government area was equally touched.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna violence: Death toll rises to 12

— 28th February 2018

•Hundreds of hotels, shops, cars razed Sola Ojo, Kaduna AS residents and traders continue to count their losses over the bloody violence that erupted between the Christian and Muslim youths of Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the death toll has risen to 12. The state Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, who…

  • Senate faults FG on hate speech policy

    — 28th February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Senate, yesterday, deflated Federal Government’s recent policy on hate speeches. Instead, it said a policy against hate actions by political office holders is more desirable. Reacting to a point of order raised by Senator Shehu Sani over a deadly clash in Kasuwan Magani community in Kajiru Local Government Area of Kaduna State,on…

  • Nigeria records 1.92% GDP growth in Q4 2017

    — 28th February 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said the nation recorded a growth of 1.92 per cent in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2017, while maintaining its positive growth trajectory since the economy exited recession in the second quarter of 2017. In its Q4 report released on…

  • CBN floods market with lower denomination currency

    — 28th February 2018

    …Warns against counterfeiting, hoarding Uche Usim, Abuja In response to traders’ cries over acute shortage of lower denomination currency notes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday, kicked off an exercise aimed at flooding the market with N100, N50, N20, N10 and N5 notes. But the apex bank also warned against hoarding and cloning of…

  • ILO slams FG on job creation

    — 28th February 2018

    …Rejects quality of employment Bimbola Oyesola; Magnus Eze, Abuja The International Labour Organisation (ILO) yesterday, said jobs created by the Federal Government in its attempt to bridge the unemployment gap in the country are of poor quality. The Director General of ILO, Guy Ryder, in his presentation, “Future of the World of Work”, at the second…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share