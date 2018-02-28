Kaduna violence: Death toll rises to 12

•Hundreds of hotels, shops, cars razed

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

AS residents and traders continue to count their losses over the bloody violence that erupted between the Christian and Muslim youths of Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the death toll has risen to 12.

The state Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, who paid an unscheduled visit to the scene of the violence yesterday, confirmed that 11 persons were buried on Monday evening while another injured person lost his life early yesterday.

The police boss, who was supported by other security chiefs, expressed concerns over needless bloody violence in the area, vowed to unravel both the remote and immediate causes of the violence.

He said: “I can confirm to you that 11 persons were buried last night (Monday) while one of those who sustained injuries died this morning (Tuesday).

“We have arrested some suspects and dangerous weapons, including petrol bombs, recovered.

“About two weeks ago, there were skirmishes of unrest in the area and we equally made some arrests. We did not know or envisaged that there was a ground design and plans to carry out attack. Those suspects arrested before now have been charged to court.

“But, I want to assure the people here and the public that, we will not leave any stone unturned to unravel the remote course of the violence, which has left some persons dead and properties destroyed.

“Our call to all the parties is to sheath their swords and embrace peace because as it stands, all parties in the crisis are loosers.”

Carcases of hundreds of houses, shops and hotels razed and about 30 cars and motorcycles litter the scene when Daily Sun visited.

Residence of a pastor with ECWA Church was also burnt down while a mosque in Maraban Rido, a neighbouring village in Chikun Local Government area was equally touched.