The Sun News
Latest
21st April 2018 - Kaduna SEICOM office on fire
21st April 2018 - Herdsmen rampage in Guma leave 22 dead, several injured
21st April 2018 - 10 injured as rainstorm wreaks havoc in Delta
21st April 2018 - Eschew hatred, hate speech, suspicion, Nigerian youths urged
21st April 2018 - Ozubulu church massacre: Perpetrators demanded $1m to forestall attack –Witness
21st April 2018 - We must preserve democracy at all costs –Saraki
21st April 2018 - 18 years after, Supreme Court voids Mobil’s sack of 860 Nigerian staff
21st April 2018 - Russia 2018: Pinnick promises $24 million bonus for Eagles
21st April 2018 - Wenger quits Arsenal
21st April 2018 - Dalung insists on Commonwealth Games achievement
Home / National / Kaduna SEICOM office on fire

Kaduna SEICOM office on fire

— 21st April 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The head office of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM), less than a month to the state’s local government election, was gutted by fire on Saturday April 31.

It was gathered that the fire started around 10am but as at 11:24am when our correspondent visited the scene, the top floor of the building was seen in flames, with fire fighters seen battling to put out the inferno as trucks of the state’s fire fighting unit were seen driving in.

Men of joint security operatives were seen on ground controlling the crowd that converged at the structure located on Sokoto Road in Kaduna metropolis.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire was unknown but staff of the KADSIECOM said that journalists would be briefed later as they were barred from gaining access to the building.

A source who was around when the fire started said that senior executives of the commission were in a meeting when the fire started.
“We were in a meeting when one of the commissioners alerted us that there was a fire outbreak.”

An eyewitness in the area said that if the fire fighters had arrived on time, the fire would have been put off.

Kaduna State had planned to use electronic machine for May 12 local government election.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna SEICOM office on fire

— 21st April 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna The head office of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM), less than a month to the state’s local government election, was gutted by fire on Saturday April 31. It was gathered that the fire started around 10am but as at 11:24am when our correspondent visited the scene, the top floor of…

  • Fulani Herdmen Rampaging GUMA

    Herdsmen rampage in Guma leave 22 dead, several injured

    — 21st April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi No fewer than 22 persons are dead, having been killed by herdsmen who invaded and attacked Saghev Ward of Guma local government area of Benue State on Friday and Saturday. Guma, the local government area of State Governor Samuel Ortom, and Logo have, since January, been under sustained attack by murdering herdsmen….

  • 10 injured as rainstorm wreaks havoc in Delta

    — 21st April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba At least, 10 persons escaped death by the whiskers when rainstorm wreaked havoc in Alifekede community in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State. The victims were severely wounded as they were hit by flying objects during the rainstorm that destroyed goods including consumables; and valuable property such as houses, electricity…

  • Eschew hatred, hate speech, suspicion, Nigerian youths urged

    — 21st April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Nigerian youths have been charged to eschew hatred, hate speech and suspicion among adherents of different faiths, actions capable of engendering violent extremism and youth radicalization in the country. President, Next Generation Youth Initiative International (NeGYII), Mr Ambassador Onoja, gave the charge over the weekend at a one-day inter religious exchange sharing…

  • Ozubulu

    Ozubulu church massacre: Perpetrators demanded $1m to forestall attack –Witness

    — 21st April 2018

    • As court relocates sitting to Awka Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka; Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A star witness in the Ozubulu church massacre trial, Nkwado Onyeka, yesterday told Nnewi High Court 3 that the suspected perpetrators of the heinous crime demanded the sum of $1 million from Ozubulu people in South Africa to forestall killings in the community…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share