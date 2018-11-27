Although Bugaje declined the invitation to apply, three times, ‘for personal reasons’, he was eventually convinced to accept it by some key stakeholders in the future of education in Nigeria. He turned out to be the last applicant interviewed in a list of 28 shortlisted quality potentials, and he emerged the first-place holder in the results submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari who duly appointed him with effect from October 2017.

On the new Rector’s arrival at the Polytechnic, he found a system in near total decay. To start with, the Academic Staff were already on strike again. Ostensibly, the Staff had lost confidence in the erstwhile Management that piloted the affairs of the Polytechnic, with charges that varied from poor policies to unpaid allowances. The non-teaching staff were suffering from low morale due to stagnation, poor appreciation and few training opportunities. The student enrolment was at its lowest due to the loss of confidence in the indefinite and indeterminate academic calendar of the Polytechnic.

In addition to these, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) had frozen intervention in Kaduna Polytechnic as a result of the failure of past administrations to account for funds previously made available for infrastructural development. The newest structure in the College of Business and Management Studies was built in 1985!

In the face of these daunting challenges, Bugaje went about the task with uncommon determination and zeal. He quickly engaged the Academic Staff, met some of their needs and promised to address the rest as situation improved. He was able to convince them that they were his prime partners in the future of the Polytechnic, describing them as ‘the conscience’ of the system. ASUP returned to work and have been there for everyday of the last one year. Bugaje tackled the issue of stagnation by promoting all those that satisfied the promotion criteria. Some had been on the same level for more than 10 years. Some had not been confirmed for more than 20 years! One year later, Bugaje has promoted more than 1100 staff of Kaduna Polytechnic.

To institute the culture of financial accountability and transparency, he employed a financial solutions technology that monitors all funds inflow and outflow for the Polytechnic. This information is made available to all key stakeholders in real time. This eliminated the culture of rumours about the financial standing of the Polytechnic with resultant sanity and propriety in the demands of all organs of the institute.