Kaduna police parade 34 suspected criminals

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command, on Wednesday, paraded 34 suspects for their involvements in armed robbery, rustling, culpable homicide, impersonation and kidnapping in the state.

Parading the suspects before press at the headquarters of the command, in Kaduna, Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command, Agyole Abeh, said most of the suspects were caught in the act while others were tracked through mobile phones they stole from their victims.

According to him, the suspects, whom he said were arrested within the past one week at various spot across the state, were among those that had been terrorising motorists along Kaduna-Abuja highway and Birni Gwari axis of the state.

According to the police commissioner, “We have recorded successes in the areas of armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, cattle rustling and recovery. In clear term, we arrested eight armed robbery suspects, 12 culpable homicide, nine suspects who were in possession of illegal firearms, three dismissed soldiers and one rustler suspect among others. We also recovered two AK 47, one locally made pistol and one shot gun.

“It may interest you to know that, we have arrested the armed robbery suspect that robbed and murdered one Alhaji Usman at his residence in Ungwan Rimi two weeks ago. Unfortunately for him, we were able to track him through the mobile phone he stole from the wife of his 84-year-old victim and you can hear from him,” added the police boss.

Confessing to the allegations levied against him, the 40-year-old suspect, Moses Angah said, he did not know that his victims was dead after collecting N80,000 and mobile phone from his wife during the robbery operation.

“I am a specialist in shop-bugling. I don’t kill people and I only got to know yesterday that the man I robbed two weeks ago died as a result of injury he sustained from iron bar I hit him on the head. Hash economic condition pushed me into this mess.

“That night, I jumped through the fence of the first and second houses and left in anger when I did not get what I wanted. I then jumped into the third house where I found the man and his wife sleeping. I hit him on the head to scare him while his wife was pleading with me. The woman later gave me N80,000 and her mobile phone and it was at that point that I stopped beating her. I later sold the phone to an unsuspecting person for N10,000.

“The police then tracked the phone and the person that I sold it to later contacted me because he had not paid the N10,000 and that is how police got me arrested. Initially, I denied it that I neither know the buyer nor sell anything to him. But after he begged me to speak the truth, I had to give in to safe the innocent man for the sake of his wife and children.

“I did not meant to kill and I’m regretting my attitude. If I can have another opportunity to regain my freedom, I will never do such a thing again in my life,” he pleaded.