The Sun News
Latest
1st April 2018 - Kaduna local polls: No permanent voters card, no voting – Commission
1st April 2018 - Presidency says amnesty for Boko Haram a “win-win”
1st April 2018 - Communal clash claims 5 in Cross River communities
1st April 2018 - Utomi calls for all-out effort to end corruption in Nigeria
1st April 2018 - Breaking news: Heavy sound, gunshots in Maiduguri
1st April 2018 - Prioritise science courses, Nigerian Govt directs universities
1st April 2018 - TAG Heuer tags Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong ‘Friend of the Brand’
1st April 2018 - Epl: Conte ready to unleash Morata on Kane-less Spurs
1st April 2018 - Egyptians vote for Mohamed Salah in presidential election
1st April 2018 - Why Oshoala was ruled out of Nigeria, France friendly
Home / Politics / Kaduna local polls: No permanent voters card, no voting – Commission
SIECOM John Bulus VOTERS card

Kaduna local polls: No permanent voters card, no voting – Commission

— 1st April 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the citizens of Kaduna move to elect their representatives into counselor and chairmanship offices, the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has said only voters with Permanent Voters Card (PVC) would be allowed to vote come May 12.

Head, Voters Education, SIECOM, John Bulus, who stated this shortly after a dialogue with political stakeholders in Kaduna over the weekend noted that temporary voters card (TVC) could not give expected results because the Commission would be using smart card readers during the election.

“If we are talking about credibility of the election, we need to accredit the real voters and the only way to do that is to use the PVC.

“Temporary voters card cannot give us what we want because we are using smart card reader. This is supposed to give us all the information we need about the voter. So, no PVC, no voting”, Bulus restated.

But in a reaction, Chairman of Labour Party and Conference of Nigerian Political Party (CNPP), Umar ibrahim Mairakumi said, the electoral laws agreed that those with TVC can take part in the election.

“SIECOM is behaving as if its confused. To me, they have not put their house in order, otherwise they will not come to the public to ridicule themselves. Because, I wonder why they should come here and tell us that if you don’t have PVC you cannot vote,” Mairakumi complained.

“What did the law say? The law said if you have a voters card [you can vote], and that is why we are saying people with TVC should be allowed to vote.

“We have so many issues concerning the local government elections. For example, with this recession INEC is saying a counsellor [seat costs] N480,000. This is too much. This payment is extortion.

“Today, INEC is saying they have more than 200,000 additional voters in Kaduna state who are holding the TVC; and in the law there is no where that it is stated that until you have the PVC you cannot vote. You are to have voters card, that is what the law said.

“So, what I can tell you is that the opposition is sidelined and we are not been carried along in whatever government is doing, and that is why you can see that, even within the ruling APC, everything is in shambles with a lot of crisis. So for us we are just watching them. But we have been advising them on what to do. For us, we are maintaining the peace.

“But still we see compromise with the SIECOM, because in the guidelines given to us, primaries are supposed to end on the 27 of March. But APC conducted its chairmanship primaries on the 29 of March. So what can you say about that?

“We want the APC disqualified because they were unable to meet the deadline given to them. We were not given any reason because if it is my party don’t you think they will disqualify us?” he asked.

This did not came to SIECOM as a surprise based on the response given by John Bulus:

“To me what they have raised were not allegations. Political parties are one of our main stakeholders. Our role is to conduct elections and the political parties present the candidates.

“So whatever issues they have raised, we have responded adequately. There are issues, but at the end of the matter we all understood ourselves, that there are issues we need to look at and some they need to readdress.

“On the primaries, I don’t know whether it is APC, but what I know is that a forum of political parties wrote to the Commission asking for extension of time to complete their process and it was granted.

“As far as we are concerned, it has not affected our schedule in any way. For example, if the closing date for primaries was March 27 and they are asking for three days, it has not reached the time for the election so there is nothing wrong. It’s just for us to consider them because they had a need and they approached us to assist. So I don’t think that should be an issue, inasmuch as it is within our power,” Bulus said.

Earlier, Executive Director, Legal Awareness for Nigeria Women (LEADS-NIG), the organiser of the dialogue, Barr. Rebecca Sako-John, said her organisation with support from Christian Aid Nigeria under Voice to the People (V2P) project in Kaduna State, brought critical stakeholders together for the purpose of a peaceful Local Government election.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SIECOM John Bulus VOTERS card

Kaduna local polls: No permanent voters card, no voting – Commission

— 1st April 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna As the citizens of Kaduna move to elect their representatives into counselor and chairmanship offices, the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has said only voters with Permanent Voters Card (PVC) would be allowed to vote come May 12. Head, Voters Education, SIECOM, John Bulus, who stated this shortly after a dialogue with…

  • Buhari Army Boko Haram Amnesty

    Presidency says amnesty for Boko Haram a “win-win”

    — 1st April 2018

    Those clamoring for cabinet change selfish Buhari will defeat those opposed to his re-election Opposition playing politics with insecurity  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has justified the planned amnesty to be granted to members of the Boko Haram terror group who are ready to drop their arms and embrace peace. It said, in the final…

  • Odukpani New Netim COMMUNITIES

    Communal clash claims 5 in Cross River communities

    — 1st April 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Five persons have been reportedly killed in a renewed clashes between Odukpani Qua clan and New Netim communities in Odukpani Local government Area of Cross River State. While three were gunned down on Good Friday, another two were allegedly killed at the weekend following a surprise attack by some unknown gunmen. Daily Sun investigations…

  • Utomi against CORRUPTION

    Utomi calls for all-out effort to end corruption in Nigeria

    — 1st April 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Political economist Prof. Pat Utomi over the weekend called on Nigerians irrespective of party affiliation to join hands to end corruption in the country. Utomi, who made the call while reacting to the disagreement between the Federal Government and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged looted public funds, said that…

  • Bomb blast

    Breaking news: Heavy sound, gunshots in Maiduguri

    — 1st April 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Heavy sound and gunshots are heard in some setlement at the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State capital now. Residents said they started hearing loud sound and gunshots at about 8pm though unsure if military was test-firing its equipment. Checks from the Military indicated there was no plan to test-fire any hardware. A…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share