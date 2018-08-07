– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - Kaduna PDP has not promised automatic ticket to Sen. Sani – Chairman
7th August 2018 - Gov. Obaseki assures NYSC of functional generator, utility vehicles
7th August 2018 - INEC’ll be fair to all parties – Kebbi REC tells parties
7th August 2018 - DSS takeover of NASS complex `completely unacceptable’–Osinbajo
7th August 2018 - UPDATED: DSS operatives withdraw from NASS
7th August 2018 - Breasts sucking, fondling can help detect, not prevent lumps, cancer- Experts
7th August 2018 - NASS Barricade: Food vendors make brisk business
7th August 2018 - NYSC declares 3-day mourning for 9 drowned corps members
7th August 2018 - Stay clear of politics, Air Force chief tells military personnel
7th August 2018 - Man, 90, docked for N1.7m fraud
Home / Politics / Kaduna PDP has not promised automatic ticket to Sen. Sani – Chairman
automatic

Kaduna PDP has not promised automatic ticket to Sen. Sani – Chairman

— 7th August 2018

NAN

The Kaduna State chapter of the PDP says it has not promised an automatic ticket to Sen. Shehu Sani (APC/Kaduna Central), in order to woo him to its fold.

“My phones have been inundated with calls people from people seeking to clarify alleged claims by Sen. Shehu Sani that the PDP has promised him an automatic ticket for re-election, if he defected to its fold.

“I want to make it clear that we have not promised the Kaduna Central senatorial ticket to anyone,  including Sen. Shehu Sani,’’ Mr Hassan Hyat, state chairman of the party, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

READ ALSO Gov. Obaseki assures NYSC of functional generator, utility vehicles

“It is only my office that can make that promise to him and we have not done that. The PDP has not, and will not, give an automatic to anyone, either new or old.

“I do not know who promised him (Sen. Sani) the ticket; certainly not me. And no one can do it on my behalf,’’ Hyat declared.

He said that aspirants interested in seeking elective offices or seeking fresh tenures would have to go to the electorate and canvass for the tickets.

Hyat expressed surprise at the claims by the senator, and advised him against using the party’s name to pursue his interest in the APC.

The chairman declared that the PDP was not a tool in Sani’s hands, adding, however, that he was welcome if he wishes to come on board.

“But while we welcome him, if he chooses to come, we must add that he is coming to join others to fight for the ticket,’’ Hyat said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

automatic

Kaduna PDP has not promised automatic ticket to Sen. Sani – Chairman

— 7th August 2018

NAN The Kaduna State chapter of the PDP says it has not promised an automatic ticket to Sen. Shehu Sani (APC/Kaduna Central), in order to woo him to its fold. “My phones have been inundated with calls people from people seeking to clarify alleged claims by Sen. Shehu Sani that the PDP has promised him…

  • Godwin Obaseki

    Gov. Obaseki assures NYSC of functional generator, utility vehicles

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo said his government would install a functional generator and provide utility vehicles for the use of corps members posted to the temporary site of the scheme in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that orientation camp is located at Okada in Ovia North-East Local Government Area…

  • INEC

    INEC’ll be fair to all parties – Kebbi REC tells parties

    — 7th August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi New Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), for Kebbi State, Barr. Ahmad Bello Mahmud, has assured all political parties and stakeholders in the state that the electoral umpire would  be fair to them  in the forth coming 2019 general elections in the state. Mahmud stated this during a courtesy call…

  • complex

    DSS takeover of NASS complex `completely unacceptable’–Osinbajo

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described the unauthorised takeover of the National Assembly complex earlier today as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all accepted notions of law and order. He said that the unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency was condemnable and completely…

  • DSS

    UPDATED: DSS operatives withdraw from NASS

    — 7th August 2018

    Joshua Orji, Abuja Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been withdrawn from the National Assembly. The security operatives had laid siege on the parliament for over nine hours, withdrew from the complex at about 2.48p.m. Before withdrawing, the operatives had opened the gates leading into the Assembly complex for lawmakers and others…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share