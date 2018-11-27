Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

Paramount ruler of Chikun Chiefdom in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Etsu Chikun Danjuma Barde, has expressed happiness with the Igbo resident in the state for bringing to an end many years of leadership tussle over Ohanaezeship in the entire Northern region and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Speaking, on Monday, when President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Austin C. Amaechi, and his council members paid him a courtesy call in his palace, Etsu Chikun noted that without unity there could never be peace among the people.

The First Class ruler is formerly addressed as Sa Gbagyi, but had his title changed to Etsu Chikun by the state government to reflect the generality of the people in his kingdom irrespective of tribe, religion and cultural affiliation.

The traditional ruler further extolled the virtues of Igbo people, saying that any community without the presence of Igbo traders is yet to progress and develop.

He said, “I lack words with which to show my gratitude to you for this very visit to my palace.

“Your turn up today in large number really show that have reconciled and come together as one united people. Nobody can live in isolation, and nobody is an Ivory Tower of his own. We must unite for peace to reign.

“I have realised that a good community must always have Igbo people doing one business or the other.

“Today, unlike before, I no longer go far from my house to buy whatever I want to buy because Igbo traders and businessmen have brought them to our doorsteps.

“We will continue to share ideas together for peaceful coexistence in our environment and the State in general”.

Earlier in his remarks, Amaechi told the Etsu Chikun that he was in the palace with his entourage to inform him that the age-long leadership tussle over Ohanaeze Ndigbo stool in the northern region has been settled.

Chief Amaechi thanked the traditional ruler for the fatherly role he played during the last Kaduna crisis by ensuring that the crisis did not escalate to take heavy tolls on the Igbo as it used to be in previous attacks in the state.

Recalling how the Ohanaeze leadership tussle was settled, Amaechi said it was through the intervention of the Worldwide President General of Ohanaeze who called for ceasefire, whereby he (Amaechi) retains his position as the leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the 19 northern States and Abuja.

“The purpose of our visit to your palace is to tell you that we have reconciled our differences over the Ohanaeze Ndigbo crisis in Kaduna. We are now working as a team, and so we are here to pay you allegiance, to celebrate with you on your recent promotion to the first class position.

“As you are elevated, we are also elevated. So we wish to rejoice with you because we are also your subjects.

“We thank you for halting escalation of the last Kaduna crisis into your kingdom. We are loyal to your kingdom and we are ready to cooperate with you to continue to achieve peaceful coexistence in your kingdom,” Chief Amaechi said.

Meanwhile, the President, Igbo Community Welfare Association (ICWA), Kaduna State chapter, Chief Chris Nnoli, was absent at the visit.

But in a swift reaction to Amaechi’s claim to Ohanaeze Ndigbo seat, Nnoli said he was not aware of such reconciliation.

“Am not aware of any such Ohanaeze in the 19 northern States or any such visit,” he said.