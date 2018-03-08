The Sun News
Kaduna LG polls: APC aspirant withdraws from race over crisis

— 8th March 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A Chairmanship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Kaduna state, Shunom Adinga, has withdrawn from the race.

Adinga, who had declared interest to contest the position of chairman of Kagarko local government area, said he was at a loss where to pick his nomination form since the party in the state has broken into two factions.

Addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday, he said, “It is no longer news that I have declared my intention to contest for the position of Chairman, Kagarko Local Government Area (LGA) under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“However, it will shock most of you today to know that after consultations with my family and some key stakeholders of our party in Kagarko LG and at the state level, I have resolved to withdraw my intention to contest for the coveted seat in the council.

“The fundamental reason for my imminent decision not to contest the 2019 election is predicated on the fact that the APC as a party is widely divided against itself.

“It is a pity to watch helplessly while the party we helped built in the state collapses because of lack of internal democracy and party supremacy, which led to internal wrangling and the polarisation of the party.

“APC in Kaduna state is totally in disarray and is being factionalized into two camps: APC government House and APC Restoration/Akida.

“The party is engrossed in a crisis of legitimacy, each faction claiming legitimacy over the other.

“As it is now, I don’t know which faction is the authentic one. While the crisis continues, each faction has its separate office and followers and ‘expression of interest’ forms.

“…I feel that my integrity and credibility will be at stake if I continue to depend on a house that the rooftop is detached from the other components of the house.

“However, I want to make it categorically clear that my love, affection and membership of the APC remains intact. I’m still an unalloyed member of the party; I still pay my allegiance to the APC. And I’m urging all my teeming followers to remain committed to our great party.”

Adinga noted that it would be unfair not to communicate his intention to his supporters, saying “I will not do justice to myself and my teeming supporters if I quietly withdrew my intention without acknowledging you people. Right from the onset I knew that my success in politics lies much more with the people, your support and your votes,” he stressed.

“It is expected of me to inform you people on any decision that I have taken. Given this backdrop, I will also want to let you know that the decision to withdraw my intention is to safeguard the hard earned popularity and support that I have garnered over the years,” he said.

