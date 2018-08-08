– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - Kaduna govt. trains 50 youths on rural banking
8th August 2018 - 188, 223 PVCs uncollected in Niger, says REC
8th August 2018 - Normalcy returns to Benue Assembly as security personnel vacate premises
8th August 2018 - NASS Blockade: Saraki calls for investigation into incident
8th August 2018 - 2019: Zoning arrangement should be sustained in Anambra – Group
8th August 2018 - FG disburses $375m to farmers
8th August 2018 - 6 Kano Assembly members defect to PDP
8th August 2018 - Drowned 9: NYSC DG stops corps members from unauthorised journey
8th August 2018 - 2,555 Kaduna pilgrims transported to Saudi Arabia—Official
8th August 2018 - APC UK backs Osinbajo over removal of Daura
Home / National / Kaduna govt. trains 50 youths on rural banking
KADUNA

Kaduna govt. trains 50 youths on rural banking

— 8th August 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

In its efforts to ensure financial inclusiveness at rural areas, Kaduna State Government has trained 50 youths including people living with disabilities on basic rural banking.

The trainees, who have undergone three days extensive learning, were carefully selected from the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State and trained so they could provide basic banking services at community level even where no bank exist.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Commissioner, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba said the 3-day training which ended, on Wednesday, was designed to give gender responsiveness skill to young women and men as well as to empower the youths as financial services hubs through partnerships with Central Bank of Nigeria.

She said her ministry felt the intervention should also be felt at the local government level as strategy to better connect women and ensure that gender are understood and mainstreamed into all government, private and community affairs.

“The selection, which include one young boy and a lady from each of the 23 local government area of the state which makes it 2 persons from each of the 23 local government totalling 46 and with  additional four persons with disabilities to make it 50 people.

READ ALSO: 188, 223 PVCs uncollected in Niger, says REC

“We really want to have people who have little knowledge, passion and they can make an impact in contributing to their communities because we want it to be community driven.

“At the end of the training which is ending today, the youth would be provided with gender tool kits to enable them understand what the training is all about and apply it to improve financial inclusion of their immediate communities.

“We use that opportunity to train our youths on agency banking. Like I said, at the end of the training, the agency banking would provide opportunity for these young persons to have a job at their locality.

“There is monetary mechanism put in place to enable the ministry trained another eight supervisors that would be supervising the youths so that by November 2018, we will able to showcase success story about this young people”, she hoped.

She said further that the training was part of the five goal of Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs), “last year, there was a presentation at the United Nations by the deputy governor who led the state delegations been the only state that presented the local SDGs.”

One of the Consultants, Aminu Busy, appreciated the state government for organizing the training for the youth in Kaduna saying, the training would provide a powerful empowerment which was in line with central bank agency banking policy.

“Like in Kudan and Kauru where there are no banks. So, these participants will serve as bank agents where they can open an account  where people can withdraw money from them and also deposit or pay bills”, he added.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KADUNA

Kaduna govt. trains 50 youths on rural banking

— 8th August 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna In its efforts to ensure financial inclusiveness at rural areas, Kaduna State Government has trained 50 youths including people living with disabilities on basic rural banking. The trainees, who have undergone three days extensive learning, were carefully selected from the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State and trained so they could…

  • NIGER

    188, 223 PVCs uncollected in Niger, says REC

    — 8th August 2018

    John Adams, Minna Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Samuel Egwu, has said that over 188, 223 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are still uncollected by their owners across the 25 local government areas of the state. Briefing newsmen in Minna, on Wednesday, on the progress of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise in the state,…

  • BENUE

    Normalcy returns to Benue Assembly as security personnel vacate premises

    — 8th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi After almost two weeks of siege, security operatives drawn from the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) have vacated the Benue State House of Assembly as normalcy has now returned to the premises. Recall that security operatives took over the Assembly following a fracas among lawmakers which left…

  • investigation

    NASS Blockade: Saraki calls for investigation into incident

    — 8th August 2018

    NAN The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called for investigation into the blockade at the entrance of the National Assembly by security operatives on Tuesday. He made the call while addressing a World News Conference in Abuja on Wednesday. Saraki said that to forestall a recurrence of the incident, an investigation should…

  • ANAMBRA

    2019: Zoning arrangement should be sustained in Anambra – Group

    — 8th August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A group known as Idemili Consultative Assembly (ICA) has called on the political parties and politicians in Anambra State to adhered to zoning arrangement in various communities in forthcoming coming 2019 elections for the peace, equity and justice in the state.   Members of the group comprises of the people from Idemili…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share