Kaduna govt. to recruit 25,000 teachers

— 26th October 2017

The Kaduna State Government is planning to recruit about 25,000 primary school teachers into the state service.

The recruitment is part of the state government’s effort to equip all schools with competent and qualified teachers in an effort to provide quality education and learning to pupils across the state. The new teachers are required following the inability of almost 22,000 teachers to score 75 per cent in Primary Four examinations.

The recruitment notice was issued by the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and signed by its Executive Chairman, Nasiru Umar. SUBEB said it “invites applications from interested and qualified candidates for teaching appointments into public primary schools across the state.”

SUBEB specified possession of the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) as the minimum qualification. But the basic education agency said it strongly encourages graduates in Education disciplines such as B.Ed. B.A. Ed., B.Sc. (Ed.) and B.Tech. (Ed.) to apply.

All applicants are expected to have a certificate from the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria.

In a similar vein, government sources said that the Kaduna State Executive Council has debated and approved the outcome of the teacher competency test, and has directed immediate action to recruit the new teachers.

 

