The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
22nd January 2017 - Power generation drops drastically-TCN
22nd January 2017 - Kaduna gov vows to pursue culprits of mass killings in northern state
22nd January 2017 - Eko Disco to install 200,000 pre-paid meters in 2017
22nd January 2017 - Australian Open 2017: Venus Williams beats Mona Barthel to reach quarter-finals
22nd January 2017 - Buhari is alive and well-Presidency
22nd January 2017 - BREAKING: Jammeh flees Gambia
22nd January 2017 - Political future of Igbo guaranteed in APC, says Okorocha
22nd January 2017 - Police shoot two UniOsun students
22nd January 2017 - I didn’t order Gani Adams to resign –Ooni
22nd January 2017 - 3 killed in Ebonyi/Cross River boundary clash
Home / Cover / National / Kaduna gov vows to pursue culprits of mass killings in northern state

Kaduna gov vows to pursue culprits of mass killings in northern state

— 22nd January 2017

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai has assured the people of Southern Kaduna that all those culpable in the dastardly act of killing innocents people in the area would be tracked down and prosecuted.

He described the incident in Southern Kaduna as unfortunate and condemnable.

He stated this when the Council of Traditional Chiefs and Emirs led by Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris paid him a solidarity visit.

“This is not something to talk about because I am not the first governor to receive this kind of treatment, every governor in the last 15 years in this state has been treated this way and it is part of the challenges and burden of leadership. So I am not disturbed.

“As you know, leaders especially in any political dispensation, must learn to tolerate a lot of things because you have those who like you and those who oppose you because of political differences.

“That is why I did not take this personal, but what we will do is to prosecute all those responsible for the killings. And we are working hard with security agencies to ensure our citizens are safe and secure,” the governor said.

He said, the biggest assignment is for the citizen to unite and should do the best to see that they have peace and unity as a prerequisite for progress and development.

“Besides security challenges, we are faced with poor infrastructure, poor social amenities, poor schools, bad roads, lack of power and potable water and that is what this government is working to provide for the people.

We have cut down the gains and monetary profits people get in government just to be able to provide democratic dividends to the people. In your domains, you can see on-going projects at various stages of completion.

“We are also committed to demonstrating fairness and equity in the way we execute projects all over the state. I and my deputy and all those who work under this administration, have taken oaths with either the Quran or the Bible, that we will be fair and just in our affairs. I am giving you my promise that we will be guided by this oath in all our dealings.”

On the issue of Southern Kaduna, the governor said that three measures would be put in place.

“I have met the Chief of Army Staff and he has approved the establishment of two battalions in Sothern Kaduna; one in Kafanchan and the other one in Kachia.

I thought the one in Kachia will be sited elsewhere because of the presence of both the Nigerian Army and Navy Schools but I know the military has a reason of putting it in Kachia.

“Kaduna state government is looking for a temporary place in Kafanchan to provide the army a temporary settlement before a barrack will be constructed for them.

He said, they are starting with Kafanchan, then that of Kachia will follow.

We hope that this will douse the fear in the mind of people and that the military presence will build confidence and we hope that their presence will help in confronting the attackers, especially with the added surveillance aircraft.

“We also know that this is a harvest period for farmers so we are asking the traditional rulers and community leaders to arrange with security operatives to plan how soldiers and police drafted in these areas will provide cover for farmers to go and harvest their crops.

“The second measure is that those involved in attacking and killing people and those behind the violence are being tracked and we have with the arrests of some who will be prosecuted.

“The third measure is that we have to go back to the dialogue and reconciliation efforts we have started in the past. We have a Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue that has been working in southern Kaduna in the past two years.

“They have done similar work in Jos in reconciling the conflicting communities in Plateau and when they completed that assignment we invited them to come to Southern Kaduna. They facilitated the signing of Kafanchan Declaration in April 2016.

“These are some of the measures we are taking but our doors remain opened for anyone that has a recommendation or any advice for us on how to tackle these challenges.

Our royal highnesses, I want to let you know that drafting security men alone will not give us the desired peace we want, except people are ready to tolerate and embrace one another, as well as choosing the path of forgiveness and unity.”

Earlier, the council has condemned the cycle of killings and reprisals in parts of southern Kaduna as senseless and inhuman.

The council appealed to security agencies and government at all levels to urgently tackle hate speech, divisive rhetoric and incitement.

“Killings and counter killings are senseless and ungodly; they are not solution to any problem. It is quite disheartening and worrisome. We must work hard against these threats to our peace and unity,” the leader of the delegation said.

He also told the governor that the visit is also to commiserate with him on the recent attack on his convoy when he visited Kafanchan.

(Source: NAN)

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Power generation drops drastically-TCN

— 22nd January 2017

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has revealed that the country’s power generation capacity dropped from 3,959 megawatts on January 4 to 2,662 megawatts on January 22, leading to a loss of 1,297 megawatts within 18 days. The Nigerian Electricity System Operator (SO) website, a sub agency of TCN, disclosed the figure in its daily…

  • Kaduna gov vows to pursue culprits of mass killings in northern state

    — 22nd January 2017

    Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai has assured the people of Southern Kaduna that all those culpable in the dastardly act of killing innocents people in the area would be tracked down and prosecuted. He described the incident in Southern Kaduna as unfortunate and condemnable. He stated this when the Council of Traditional Chiefs and Emirs…

  • Eko Disco to install 200,000 pre-paid meters in 2017

    — 22nd January 2017

    The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Sunday said the company planned to install 200,000 pre-paid meters for consumers in 2017 to end estimated billing. Mr Oladele Amoda, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. Amoda said…

  • Australian Open 2017: Venus Williams beats Mona Barthel to reach quarter-finals

    — 22nd January 2017

    Venus Williams on Sunday swept aside Germany’s Mona Barthel to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the seventh time. The 36 year-old seven-time Grand Slam champion won 6-3 7-5 in Melbourne. Williams, the oldest player in the women’s singles, will now face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 6-3. It…

  • Buhari is alive and well-Presidency

    — 22nd January 2017

    The Presidency last night refuted speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari was in a terrible health condition that could lead to his death, saying the president was well and alive. The presidency spoke through the two media aides of the president on media and publicity namely Mr. Femi Adesina who’s the Special Adviser and Mallam Garba…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351