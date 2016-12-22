The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
22nd December 2016 - Kaduna: Following closure Airport users assured of protection
22nd December 2016 - Across Nigeria, bleak Christmas looms
22nd December 2016 - Agric : FG plans nuclear plant
22nd December 2016 - Rising anti-microbial resistance, dangerous, experts warn
22nd December 2016 - Inside Abeokuta pork market
22nd December 2016 - Day Odu’a honoured ex-govs Jemibewon, Ikpeme, Balogun
22nd December 2016 - Police nab 70 suspects say, Ogun save for Xmas
22nd December 2016 - Imolites showcase ‘Aku Ruo Ulo’ in Lagos
22nd December 2016 - Ekimogun Day: Celebration of Ondo founding fathers
22nd December 2016 - TALK BACK : Scam in power sector
Home / Cover / National / Kaduna: Following closure Airport users assured of protection

Kaduna: Following closure Airport users assured of protection

— 22nd December 2016

The Federal Government has assured of adequate security for passengers that would be using Kaduna Airport during the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for the repairs of its runway.

The Minister of state, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, gave the assurance when the Deputy British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, paid him a visit on Thursday in Abuja.

Sirika had on Monday disclosed that the airport would be closed for six weeks between February and March 2017 to allow Julius Berger carry out major repairs on the runway.

He also told the Deputy High Commissioner that the closure was to let the badly damaged airport runway be reconstructed.

The minister said that the runway would still be put to use while the work was ongoing on.

He further said that the six-week closure was to take advantage of the dry season to reconstruct the mid section of the runway.

According to him, government has put in place adequate arrangement to provide buses to convey passengers to Abuja or to railway station, depending on the choice of the passengers involved.

“A robust security arrangement involving the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Immigration service and Customs service have been made to escort passengers from Kaduna to Abuja during the period of closure.

“I would rather loose five billion dollars than lose one person.
‘’Kaduna Airport will be used as alternative,’’ he said.

On the involvement of the Airline Operators, the minister who said that all the stakeholders were involved and assured Thompson of maximum comfort during the reconstruction.

He commended Thompson for the visit and extolled the relationship between Nigeria and the Government of United Kingdom.

Earlier, the Deputy High Commissioner had expressed fear on passengers’ safety within and from Kaduna to Abuja during the period of closure.

(Source: NAN)

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna: Following closure Airport users assured of protection

— 22nd December 2016

The Federal Government has assured of adequate security for passengers that would be using Kaduna Airport during the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for the repairs of its runway. The Minister of state, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, gave the assurance when the Deputy British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, paid him a visit on…

  • Recession: Over 6,000 maritime workers lose jobs

    — 22nd December 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola Over 6,000 workers in the maritime sector have lost their jobs in the last one year due to the current recession. Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), yesterday, in Lagos, said besides the job loss, many companies in the sector had folded up, while several shipping companies had relocated to other countries…

  • Manufacturers frown at base oil importation

    — 22nd December 2016

    By Charles Nwaoguji Local manufacturers of base oil in Nigeria have expressed worries over the indiscriminate issuance of licenses by NAFDAC to anyone willing to pay. According to the Executive Secretary of Lubricant Producers Association of Nigeria (LUPAN), Emeka Obidike noted these licenses are issued not minding if such person (s) are having the facilities…

  • Tax waiver: FIRS gives December 31 deadline to NASME

    — 22nd December 2016

    By Chinyere Anyanwu The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has extended the tax penalty and interest waiver period to December 31, 2016, for members of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME). In a statement issued after the Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) on Tax and Regulatory Policy Framework for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises…

  • Startimes launches DTT platform in Daura

    — 22nd December 2016

    By Rita Okoye Startimes has launched its Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform in Daura, Katsine State. The unveiling of the DTT decoder was remarkable to the people of the North as NTA Startimes network extended its reach to the historical centre of heritage in Daura. Speaking on the development, the representative of Director General of NTA, Mr….

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351