Kaduna flood victims count losses, appeal to state govt, NEMA for help

The NEMA has begun the distribution of relief materials to victims, especially those that were sacked from their homes.

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Residents of Kaduna affected by the flood disaster that ravaged parts of the state recently are still counting their losses.

The worst-hit communities include Ungwa-Romi, Abubakar Kigo Road, Barnawa, Kudenda, Karatudu, Narayi , Ungwa-Rimi and Gonin-Gora, among others.

The flood forced hundreds from their homes, while many others lost their property to the surging rainwater.

Chief engineer of Freedom Motors Workshop, Bayo Ande, whose workshop was situated in the vicinity of Barnawa Shopping Complex in Kaduna, narrated his experience to Daily Sun.

The correspondent had visited the workshop to seek the service of mechanics, only to discover that the place had been submerged.

The mechanics were working on some cars that they were able to remove from the flood, just as they occasionally engaged in draining flood water from flooded spots in the workshop.

According to Ande, who has been working as a mechanic for 20 years, the flood kept he and his workers from the workshop for almost three days running.

He said that it was not the first time rampaging floodwaters had taken over his workshop, asserting that it had become a yearly ritual. He regretted that whenever there was flood, no agency had ever come to the rescue of the artisans.

He said: “This flood has slowed down our work because, with this water, there is no way we can work here very well. So, I have asked all of my four apprentices to stay away from work till the place becomes dry.

“You can see that water has entered some of the vehicles that our customers brought for repairs, and the implication is that the water can damage some of the vital parts of the vehicles.