Kaduna flood victims count losses, appeal to state govt, NEMA for help— 5th September 2018
The NEMA has begun the distribution of relief materials to victims, especially those that were sacked from their homes.
Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Residents of Kaduna affected by the flood disaster that ravaged parts of the state recently are still counting their losses.
READ ALSO: Kaduna flood: NEMA begins distribution of relief materials to affected residents
The worst-hit communities include Ungwa-Romi, Abubakar Kigo Road, Barnawa, Kudenda, Karatudu, Narayi , Ungwa-Rimi and Gonin-Gora, among others.
The flood forced hundreds from their homes, while many others lost their property to the surging rainwater.
Chief engineer of Freedom Motors Workshop, Bayo Ande, whose workshop was situated in the vicinity of Barnawa Shopping Complex in Kaduna, narrated his experience to Daily Sun.
The correspondent had visited the workshop to seek the service of mechanics, only to discover that the place had been submerged.
The mechanics were working on some cars that they were able to remove from the flood, just as they occasionally engaged in draining flood water from flooded spots in the workshop.
According to Ande, who has been working as a mechanic for 20 years, the flood kept he and his workers from the workshop for almost three days running.
He said that it was not the first time rampaging floodwaters had taken over his workshop, asserting that it had become a yearly ritual. He regretted that whenever there was flood, no agency had ever come to the rescue of the artisans.
He said: “This flood has slowed down our work because, with this water, there is no way we can work here very well. So, I have asked all of my four apprentices to stay away from work till the place becomes dry.
“You can see that water has entered some of the vehicles that our customers brought for repairs, and the implication is that the water can damage some of the vital parts of the vehicles.
“I am appealing to the relevant agencies to come to our assistance to refill this place so that water will not find its way in here again. We have tried our best.
“It is a daily business, so we cannot afford to stay at home without coming to work. We have to feed; we cannot afford not to work on a daily basis.”
Another victim was Mr. Femi Adi, an online publisher. He told the reporter that his house in Kudenda area of Kaduna metropolis was flooded.
His words: “I had no option than to move my children and wife to my family house in Barnawa area of Kaduna, as that place was flood-free. However, I am calling on all relevant authorities to come to my aid so that I can replace what I have lost to the devastating flood and raise the fence higher to prevent a recurrence,” he said.
The flooding came days after the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) issued a flood alert to residents, especially those residing along the Kaduna River.
READ ALSO: Flood ravages 3 Kaduna LGAs
KEPA had warned in the alert: “We wish to notify communities along River Kaduna to maintain vigilance tonight (Thursday) and the next couple of hours, as rainstorms are highly probable. The river has already overflown its banks at different locations.”
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had also previously warned residents of many of the affected areas to vacate their homes and seek refuge in safer places, but the warning was not heeded by many.
Our correspondent, who went round some of the affected areas, met residents packing their belongings and lamenting their fate. Many of the residents said that they had nowhere to move to.
Mrs. Bulus, a resident of Romi, one of the areas worst hit, said: “Local government officials came here about four days ago to give us a phone number to call them if there is any incident of flooding. We have been calling them and they are yet to come here.”
Asked whether they were warned and told to vacate the area, she said: “Yes, they said we should be watching, and that if the water is coming close we should leave the house. But where do they want us to go? We have nowhere to go.”
The NEMA has begun the distribution of relief materials to victims, especially those that were sacked from their homes.
Director-general of the agency, Mustapha Maihaja, in company of his team, also took a tour of affected areas to see things for himself. He, thereafter, directed that immediate relief materials be given to reduce the suffering of the affected persons.
Represented in Kaduna by director, search and rescue, Air Commodore Akugbe Iyamu, he said: “We have been monitoring the rise in water level around Kaduna and we were not too comfortable with
the situation. That is why the DG had to despatch this high level team to come and do an assessment and also commence this aspect of relief to those affected.
“We went round and saw the pathetic situation and that is what necessitated what we are doing now, the distribution of relief materials to those that need them.
“You saw the damage done and the situation of those people. So, we are giving out what we feel is important to the people at this moment. These are blankets, corn, rice, mattresses, cement, detergents, immediate needs that will make them comfortable now.”
On the amount of the items, he said: “We are not looking at the value of anything now. We are only interested in giving succour to those in need. What I can tell you is that the DG is sparing no amount. He just wants to make sure that these people are given a sense of belonging and a level of decency before we consider any other thing.”
Speaking shortly after receiving the items from NEMA for onward distribution, the executive secretary of the SEMA, Ben Kure, who went round with the NEMA team, promised that government would soon take measures against those building homes and living along the Kaduna River and waterways.
READ ALSO: FG promises to rebuild ruins in Southern Kaduna
“Going forward, adequate measures would be put in place to make sure this does not happen again, and also to reduce the damage to the barest minimum. We are also appealing to the people, especially those living by the waterways, to begin to think of what next to do to avoid this kind of situation,” Kure said.
