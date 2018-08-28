Kaduna flood: NEMA begins distribution of relief materials to affected residents

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the flood disasters experienced in some parts of Kaduna State last week, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun the distribution of relief materials to affected residents especially those that were sacked from their homes.

Director general of the agency, Mustapha Maihaja in company of his team had undertaken a tour of the affected areas to see things for himself after which he directed immediate relief materials be given to reduce the suffering of the affected persons.

Represented by Director, Search and Rescue in the agency, Air Commodore Akugbe Iyamu, the DG said: “we have been monitoring the rise in water level around Kaduna and as at yesterday, we were not too comfortable with the situation. That is why the DG has to dispatch this high level team to come and do an assessment and also commence this aspect of relief to those affected.

“We went round and saw the pathetic situation and that is what necessitate what we are doing now, the distribution of relief materials to those that need them. You saw the damage done and the situation those people are. So we are giving out what we feel is important to the people at this moment, blankets, corn, rice, mattresses, cement, detergents, immediate needs that will make them comfortable now.”

On the amount spent on the items, he said “We are not looking at the value of anything now, we are only interested in giving succor to those in need.”