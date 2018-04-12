The Sun News
Kaduna

Kaduna: El-Rufai engages 17,000 monarchs to tackle insecurity

12th April 2018

Noah Ebije,  Kaduna.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, has engaged the services of 17,000 village heads, to assist the state government in tackling insecurity as well as mobilise to their subjects to immunise their children against child killer diseases.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Professor Kabir Mato, said the strategic position of village heads makes them invaluable in government’s quest to effectively cover the entire state with immunisation and providing prompt information on security issues

“The village and ward heads are such valuable partners in increasing immunisation coverage and improving record keeping at the grassroots. They can mobilise communities to participate in immunisation and registration of births and deaths. In addition, they constitute a veritable front line of security information that can assist efforts towards providing early warning, thwart threats and enhance peace and harmony in our communities.

“For these roles, the state government has decided to pay a monthly allowance to 17,000 wards heads. This allowance represents a token of appreciation for their roles in complimenting formal government efforts towards delivery of public goods in the health and security sectors. This move also marks a major landmark in the restructuring of this traditional institution in the state, to perform defined roles and deploy its relevance in modern governance,” he said.

The commissioner said since 2015, “considerable steps have been taken to expand immunisation across the state, to give more children what they need to avoid vaccines against preventable diseases.”

He said the government, with the support of its partners, is “steadily institutionalising routine immunisation as a widespread, accessible and primary framework. The success of these health protection initiatives for our children at the grassroots depends in the active involvement of village and ward heads. These layers of traditional rulership know the residents of their communities, including infants and other vulnerable persons,” he said.

The commissioner disclosed that each of the village heads would be paid a monthly stipend of N10,000.

  Ezekiel Okeke 12th April 2018 at 6:06 am
    Do not listen to anyone who do not stand for this territory natives in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. You’re the ones the enemy has attacked and killed, you’re the ones the enemy will attack and kill, not such ignorant idiots call governors, kings etc. You’re yours leaders, government, authority, law, kings on yours God given native land in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. You’re no one’s subject, you’re yours kings on yours God given native land in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Only the Sword decides- strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc- either you annihilate and erase them on your God given native land or they will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, either you kill them or they will kill you. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. It is over for the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

